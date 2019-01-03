Reuben Foster Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Due To Lack Of Evidence

Washington Redskins linebacker, Reuben Foster’s domestic violence case will not be moving forward. The Washington Post reports that the charges against him have been dropped. According to the Post, a source close to the case has said that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to proceed.

Foster was arrested on November 24 of last year in Tampa at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. He played for the San Francisco 49ers at the time and the team was in Florida for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reports. The alleged victim, his ex-girlfriend, claimed that Foster “slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face.” the police report stated. The officers also noted an inch-long scratch on her collarbone

This was Foster’s second time getting arrested for domestic violence. His previous arrest was in February 2018.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 49ers dropped Foster after the second arrest but he was quickly picked up by The Washington Redskins, mere days after he was booked by police. The team acknowledged the domestic violence charges in a statement posted to Twitter after news of the controversial decision went public.

“Today we have claimed the rights to LB Reuben Foster,” the statement read. “The Redskins fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben. If true, you can be sure these allegations are nothing our organization would ever condone.”

His accuser, Elissa Ennis, expressed disgust at the fact that he was hired by a new team so quickly after the arrest.

“When he got signed, I was like I can’t believe somebody picked him up,” she in an interview with Good Morning Americain December. She went on to say that she and Foster had been in an on and off relationship for four years and that he had flown her out to Florida so that they could work on issues in their relationshp. Ennis also alleged that he got violent after she threatened to inform his new girlfriend that he had invited her to his hotel room.

“He invited me to come see him in Florida,” she added. “He took one of my phones and he slapped me and pushed me.”

According to NFL.com, even though the domestic violence charges have been dropped, his future with the Washington Redskins is still in question.

“There’s no guarantee he’s ever going to play here,” said coach Jay Gruden after the Redskins claimed Foster. “He’s got a lot of work to do — personally, with the team, with the NFL, with himself — before he even thinks about playing football again.”