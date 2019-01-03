Prince Harry ‘Begs’ Prince Charles For Help With Meghan Markle Drama, Per ‘Radar’

Prince Harry has allegedly “begged” his father Prince Charles for help in the continuing drama that surrounds his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, reported Radar Online.

Prince Harry is allegedly urging his father to go “out of his way” to help restore the diminishing popularity of his new wife — and “sway the Queen and others from the opinion Meghan’s this upstart who’s causing embarrassment,” a source close to the couple exclusively told Radar Online.

“Harry’s taking advantage of Charles’s big soft spot for Meghan and pushing his relationship with his father to the absolute limit and really laying it on thick,” the insider continued.

Prince Charles walked Markle from the midway point of the aisle to meet Harry at the altar of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle during their wedding. Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, was unable to perform the task due to heart surgery he underwent in May of 2018.

“The big issue, of course, is her feud with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, which is intensifying by the day despite their show of unity over Christmas,” said the Radar Online source, who also noted, “Charles has told Harry that he and Meghan need to build bridges with her sister-in-law.”

“In the meantime, Charles is doing his best alleviating the situation with everyone else,” said the source, “but there’s only so much Charles can do.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic move to Frogmore Cottage has more to do with Harry’s desire to “be away” from the royal family — and nothing to do with rumors of an alleged row between Markle and Kate Middleton.

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, noted, as reported by Fox News, “I don’t think Harry moving out has anything to do with a fallout with his brother… Kensington Palace is a huge enclave. It’s like a village. And Harry always felt very restrictive living there. He has said as much. And I think he wanted to be away from Kensington Palace and the royals there. Maybe he wasn’t getting on with his brother as he used to, but families are like that.”

Duchess Kate Middleton also ruffled feathers recently by her refusal of Prince’s Charles special request for his 70th birthday — and was wholeheartedly backed by her husband, Prince William, who stood beside his wife as she put her royal foot down.

Middleton felt that her royal father-in-law was asking for something that would cause raised eyebrows in the palace. She spoke out against what she felt was a poor public relations move, solidifying her role in the House of Windsor as she looks to her future as a royal monarch.

Prince Charles, according to the Daily Star, simply wanted to take an official photo with his grandchildren – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – to mark his 70th birthday.

Royally Obsessed, a podcast dedicated to all things royal, revealed the refusal in a discussion about the photos and Charles’ birthday celebrations.

William and Kate decided that not only should they step into the frame, but they should also be joined by Prince Harry and Markle. The children are all under the age of 5, per the Daily Star.

Host Lisa Ryan explained, “practically speaking, they’re three toddlers or infants. It’s much easier to have their parents there to keep them calm and wrangle them, as opposed to having one 70-year-old trying to hold three tiny children at once.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are awaiting the birth of their first child together in the spring of 2019.