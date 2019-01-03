Photo: The ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Cast Reunites For New Year’s Eve At Lisa Hochstein’s Star Island Home

See a photo from the ladies' night in.

The cast of Real Housewives of Miami reunited in Florida to ring in the New Year.

Just over five years after the series’ last episode, Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria celebrated New Year’s Eve with their former co-star, Lisa Hochstein, at her Star Island home.

“2 0 1 9 We are ready for you!!!! Las 3 Amigas @lisahochstein @marysolpatton,” Echevarria wrote in the caption of a New Year’s Eve photo of herself, Hochstein, and Patton.

Meanwhile, both Patton and Hochstein shared the same photo on their own pages.

In Patton’s caption, she wrote, “NYE 2019 I Love You Both @alexiae_says @lisahochstein. Brains And Beauty #thehousethatboobsbuilt.”

Regarding Patton’s funny hash tag, she was referring to Hochstein’s husband Lenny Hochstein, a plastic surgeon, who has been known for years as “The Boob God.”

In Hochstein’s caption, she labeled her New Year’s Eve celebration as an “epic night” as she entered 2019 with her former co-stars and other celebrities, including Stacy Keibler.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Miami will recall, Patton and Echevarria were original members of the show while Hochstein was added to the cast during the series’ second season. At the time, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces, and Karent Sierra were also added.

Below is a photo of The Real Housewives of Miami cast celebrating the holidays together.

Although The Real Housewives of Miami hasn’t filmed for some time, the ladies of the show, including Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Cristy Rice, Larsa Pippen, and Joanna Krupa, have been seen together from time to time in Miami and appear to have remained in close touch, at least for the most part.

In 2016, during an episode of her web series, Black opened up about the end of the show and denied low ratings were to blame for the show’s cancellation.

“It wasn’t the ratings because the ratings were equal to many of the other shows on the air at the time so I don’t think it was the ratings. The scheduling might have had something to do with it because they [Bravo] changed every week, it was on a different night or different times so that was a little confusing,” Black explained, according to a report shared by iRealHousewives.

“I always feel like Miami didn’t have its own identity,” she continued. “The first year it was going to be a different show, then they changed it to Housewives. The second year got some traction and started to create an identity but then it didn’t have it’s own identity and I feel like they were trying to push the identity of hot bodies, Latin women and sexy swimsuits – that’s not an identity, that’s not sustainable. That’s just eye candy, it’s fleeting, who cares.”

The Real Housewives of Miami aired from 2011 until 2013.