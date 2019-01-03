‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Responds To Reports: ‘My Husband Does Not Interfere With Filming’

Jenelle Evans is speaking out after reports suggesting that MTV crews are afraid to film with her because of her husband, David Eason, surfaced Thursday morning. According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, crew members have been refusing to film Evans for her Teen Mom 2 segments due to her husbands behavior.

A source told the site, “His videos and recent actions make people think he’s erratic and unpredictable. Some of the people who used to work Jenelle’s shoots don’t want to risk being anywhere near David.”

However, the reality show star is speaking out against reports and standing up for her husband, according to US Weekly.

Using the hashtag “rumor alert,” Evans posted to her Instagram story saying, “MTV doesn’t even come to my house to film, where David is. I solely film with my mom at lunches or with the kids and my mom. David is never involved. This was my contract ‘terms’ to begin with. Everyone still has to make a huge deal about David when he isn’t involved. My husband DOES NOT interfere with filming. Producers get angry when David is going to be at my child’s soccer games, or if i go to LA to do business etc… they CHOOSE not to come. David never ‘waved’ his guns at anyone since they’ve met him. They just don’t understand #CountryLiving and how protective someone is of their family and their land.”

Evans and her husband David Eason married in September 2017. Eason appeared on several episodes of Teen Mom 2, but he was fired from the show in February of 2018. Since the firing, Evans has continued to appear on the hit MTV reality show sans her husband. As she stated in her post, since David’s firing, Evans has filmed with her mother, Barbara Evans.

In August there were reports that Evans was refusing to sign her contract for the new season of the show unless her husband could film with her. After weeks of negotiations, however, Evans was able to reach an agreement for her new contract. While the exact details of the contract are not known, it is known that bringing Eason back to film was not part of the deal.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere on MTV on January 14. While the new season will indeed feature Jenelle Evans, it will not feature her husband. The storyline that will be included for Jenelle will include the father of her oldest son, Jace.

Fans were introduced to Jace’s father Andrew Lewis on Evan’s episode of 16 and Pregnant which premiered in 2010. However, Lewis has not played a role in his son’s life. It is unclear if he will be featured on the new season of the show, but the trailer does show producers talking to Evans about him.