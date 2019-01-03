Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Reportedly Have No Relationship, Only Communicate Through An Intermediary

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s legal battle is still ugly — and right now, the couple are not even on speaking terms.

As fans of the famous couple know, the two share one daughter, Dream Kardashian, and she is the main priority in their lives. But when it comes to co-parenting, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian don’t directly communicate with one another. A source close to the couple tells People that the former pair only talk through an intermediary when they absolutely need to.

“When it comes to Chyna, he really wants to move on. They don’t have a relationship and deal with Dream through an intermediary.”

But despite all of the drama between the exes, Rob remains focused on caring for his adorable 2-year-old daughter. The source close to Kardashian says that his biggest joy in life is being a father to Dream, and that the whole entire Kardashian clan absolutely love the tot. Rob is also continuing to stay out of the spotlight — and off camera on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the show that made him and his family famous.

“He’s still seeing his family and spending time with his sisters and mom, but he doesn’t like the social situations or being on camera right now,” the insider shares.

Blac Chyna Publicly Slams Rob Kardashian Amid Child Support Issues (via @JustJared) https://t.co/GXcvMQiOeS — TMZ (@TMZ) November 24, 2018

The former couple publicly began their relationship in January of 2016, and then welcomed baby Dream in November of the same year. A few months later, the pair called it quits — and have been at odds ever since. In one court battle, Kardashian claimed that he is unable to shell out $20,000 a month in child support. He also claimed that Blac Chyna’s request to file a restraining order against him had damaged his character.

Then, in October of 2017, Chyna filed a lawsuit of her own — saying that the Kardashian family damaged her career, and caused her to lose out on money that she would have earned from a second season of her spinoff show with Rob.

And Rob is definitely not the only Kardashian who is at odds with Blac Chyna. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian discussed ending Keeping Up with the Kardashians at one point. The famous sisters reportedly felt that Rob and Blac Chyna’s toxic relationship was damaging the family’s reputation — and they didn’t want to be a part of it.

“I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 for Rob & Chyna,” Kylie wrote in an email to Khloe. “The only reason Chyna wants to be with my brother is for this show. She does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

One thing’s for sure — there’s always some sort of drama brewing with the famous family.