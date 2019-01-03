The Queen Reportedly ‘Reached Her Limit’ With The Royal Drama Between Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle

While it seems like royal watchers can’t get enough speculation about the drama between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, the Queen has had it up to the top of her crown with the whole situation. A source close to the family revealed to Us Weekly that HRH was tired of the tension and wanted the two to work through their issues over the holidays and, thank goodness, that’s exactly what happened.

For the past few months, rumors have swirled about drama between 36-year-old Kate and 37-year-old Meghan. In fact, things got to the point where people speculated that the reason Prince Harry and his wife were moving from London to Windsor was to put some miles between themselves and Prince William’s family. But it seems that everyone is starting out 2019 on a new foot after taking the time to put their issues to bed over the holidays.

The two couples spent Christmas together with the Queen at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England and, according to the source, being in close proximity meant they couldn’t ignore the tension any longer.

“Being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other,” the source said.

Kate and Meghan spent a drama-free week together and hashed out their issues.

“Kate opened up about feeling like Meghan had used her to climb the royal ladder,” added the source.

They even enjoyed some quality family time together. After they watched the Queen’s speech, the two sat down for a game of Scrabble. A witness said that the women were laughing and enjoying one another’s company – no tension in sight. The two also walked together to the annual Christmas church service.

It’s a good thing because apparently, the 92-year-old monarch was over it.

“She’d reached her limit with all the drama,” a source said. “She desperately wanted Meghan and Kate to make up and she got her wish!”

Reports also surfaced yesterday that Kate has been helping Meghan navigate the duchess life, especially when it comes to dressing the part.

“Kate has been on hand to help guide Meghan with advice about certain designers and royal protocol,” a royal insider said.

Apparently, the pair is getting along so well that Meghan got Kate a touching birthday gift for the big day on January 8. Fans will have to wait to see what the surprise is, but in 2017, when they first met, Meghan got Kate a dream diary for her birthday.

“Meghan had brought Kate a small birthday present,” a source said. “A very smart leather-bound ‘dream diary’ for her thoughts and ideas, which Kate loved.”