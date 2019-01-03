Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash For ‘Disgusting’ Diet-Related Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to write a sponsored post promoting a meal-replacement product, which has become common practice in the influencer era. However, users of the popular social media had an issue with the reality TV star, who has a massive following of more than 124 million on Instagram, using her platform to promote products that send young girls the wrong message, as the Daily Star pointed out.

In the post in question, the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself in a sports bra & matching leggings holding a cup in her hand while posing in front of table displaying Flat Tummy Co. products. In the caption, which she started out by adding the hashtag “ad,” she went on to say how much she loves the brand’s meal-replacement shakes, which she is currently using to give her a kick star after the holidays.

“These meal replacement shakes are so good and they’re helping me get my tummy back to flat. I’m already feeling amazing and I’m so excited for the next few weeks,” she wrote, noting that she has recently restarted them and is on her second day.

Instagram users took to the comment section to criticize Kim for using her platform and voice to promote dangerous fads.

“”What a shame that you are promoting this to young girls that look up to you. Disgusting,” one user wrote, while another added, “This causes/exacerbates eating disorders. Please stop promoting it!!”

Other users wondered how much the brand would pay her to do this, considering Kim is hardly in need of money.

“You’re a multi-million dollar brand babe. You really don’t have to promote this,” one user wrote in the comment section, as the Daily Star noted.

This is hardly the first time a celebrity receives criticism for promoting Flat Tummy Co.’s products. In late November, Iggy Azalea faced a similar backlash after she posted a photo of herself in gym attire in front of the company’s products, as 9Honey reported at the time.

“Sure you have a flat tummy if you skip a meal and replace it with a shake,” one commented, with another added, “Kinda disappointed in you girl.”

Khloe Kardashian also received the same kind of comments on social media after sharing a similar post promoting the meal-replacement products in late November. The website Mamamia argued at the time that “this kind advertising promotes a warped ideal of both healthy weight management and body image.”