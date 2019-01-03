These Five House Democrats Could Make Life Difficult For Donald Trump In 2019, Says ‘CBS News’

Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters, Elijah Cummings, and Richard Neal will all hold powerful positions that they can use against the president.

Five House Democrats could “make life difficult” for Donald Trump in 2019, opines CBS News writer Caitlyn Huey-Burns.

The 116th Congress will be sworn in at noon Eastern Time on Thursday, and with that swearing-in, not only will Donald Trump have a Congressional chamber (viz, the House of Representatives) controlled by Democrats, but powerful House positions once held by Trump’s Republican allies will now be held by the opposing party as well.

Some of the tools at the disposal of these lawmakers, all Congressional veterans, include the power to issue subpoenas; the power to release Trump’s tax returns; and the power to carry out investigations into such things as the separation of migrant children and their families at the border.

Here are the five House Democrats who will almost certainly be thorns in Trump’s side in 2019.

Adam Schiff (D-California), Chair of the House Intelligence Committee

Once a junior member of the powerful committee, Schiff oft found himself at odds with Republican Chair Devin Nunes, usually over the peculiarities of the Mueller investigation. Schiff has vowed that his top priority will be protecting Mueller and the investigation. He also believes there were witnesses whose testimony was “untruthful,” and he’d like to bring them back to testify again.

Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland), Chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee

Cummings has promised three things he hopes to accomplish in his role as chair of the powerful committee: transparency, civility, and efficiency.

Specifically, he wants the results of the Muller probe released to the American people (transparency); he wants to take a look at several issues directly affecting the American people, such as protecting and expanding voting rights, fairness in the U.S Census, the economic troubles of the U.S. Postal Service, and addressing the rising cost of prescription drugs (efficiency); and he promises to run his committee “like a federal courtroom” (civility).

Maxine Waters (D-California), Chair of the House Financial Services Committee

Trump’s financial dealings have been at the center of many of the allegations that have dogged his presidency, and in particular, his dealings with Deutsche Bank have been part and parcel. Waters has promised a much more thorough look at the European bank than the predecessor in her position did.

“Deutsche Bank’s pattern of involvement in money laundering schemes with primarily Russian participation, its unconventional relationship with the President, and its repeated violations of U.S. banking laws, all raise serious questions about whether the Bank’s reported reviews of the trading scheme and Trump’s financial ties to Russia were completely thorough.”

Jerry Nadler (D-New York), Chair of the House Judiciary Committee

If Trump is impeached, the seeds of the process will almost certainly lie in Nadler’s committee. And Nadler and Trump have butted heads before either of them were elected to federal political office. Back when Nadler was a New York State Assemblyman, he called Trump “one of the most egregious hacks in contemporary politics.”

Don’t expect Nadler to get the ball rolling on impeachment immediately, however. He has promised to wait until all of the allegations are in before making any moves.

Richard Neal (D-Massachusetts), Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee

Every president since Gerald R. Ford has voluntarily made his tax returns public – every president except Donald Trump, that is. Neal promises to see to it that Trump’s are made public, whether Trump likes it or not. And already Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has promised to comply with any requests that come from Neal’s committee.