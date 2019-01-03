Lou Dobbs Slams ‘Treacherous Fool’ Mitt Romney Over Trump Op-Ed

After penning a scathing op-ed piece criticizing President Donald Trump, incoming GOP Utah Senator Mitt Romney has faced a considerable amount of backlash, even getting a response from the president himself, who called on him to be a “team player” that should be “happy for all Republicans.”

Most recently, Mediaite reported, Romney’s criticism has come from Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, was exponentially harsher on the former presidential candidate than most regarding his piece in the Washington Post.

Speaking during an airing of Lou Dobbs Tonight on the evening of Wednesday, January 2, Dobbs called the senator’s piece of writing “petty” and “small,” while saying Mitt Romney himself is “reprehensible. As his guest Edwards Rollins noted, Romney penned his piece before even being sworn into the Senate, compelling Dobbs to express his disbelief that the state of Utah elected a “creep.”

Rollins, a former Regan White House political director and Fox Business political analyst, also pointed out that President Trump endorsed the senator as he ran for office last year, which set the show host off even more, putting Romney on blast for “lying” to his constituents.

“He is a fool. He is also absolutely a treacherous fool,” he continued. “And what he’s done to the people of Utah, he is an embarrassment to the state. And that’s the way it’s going to be, because he’s obviously committed to his role as the smallest man in the Senate. It’s disgusting.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mitt Romney published a scathing op-ed piece in the Washington Post earlier this week in which he called out President Trump’s “conduct” during the first two years of his presidency and claimed he has not “risen to the mantle of the office.”

And while he did list of few of the president’s accomplishments that he liked, he condemned Trump for failing to unite the country and inspire us “to follow ‘our better angels’.”

Romney has faced backlash over of his piece from the president, news hosts such as Lou Dobbs and even his own niece, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Taking to her Twitter account, McDaniel slammed her uncle, who will be sworn into the Senate today, calling it “disappointing and unproductive” that he would attack the president as an incoming freshman senator and give into the wants of Democrats and the media.

Romney has since responded to criticism of his op-ed, explaining that he wanted to make it “clear” where he stands as he begins to enter a new career in the Senate.