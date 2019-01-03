Model Elizabeth Turner Flaunts Her Body In Black & Green Bikini On Instagram

Elizabeth Turner rang in the new year by soaking up the sun in Florida and flaunting her enviable physique on Instagram. The 25-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a snap of herself rocking a stylish bikini that showcases her washboard abs and busty figure.

In the photo in question, Turner is featured kneeling in a chair as she faces the camera. She is rocking olive green high-waisted bikini bottoms with a black band that sit right above her belly button, helping accentuate her toned abs. The high-cut bikini also highlights the model’s toned thighs and structured hips. She paired the bottoms with a black triangle top that ties around her neck and also ties at the front, drawing attention to her cleavage.

Turner is posing on a balcony featuring a view of Miami Beach in the background, as per the post’s geotag. She is wearing her blonde locks down and swept to the side in a casual, yet sensual hairstyle. She is looking fiercely into the camera with her lips lightly parted in a seductive way. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup, consisting of a dash of mascara on her eyelashes and some gloss on her lips.

Her perfectly manicured brows shape her face beautifully, helping her cute freckles pop. Accessorizing her beach-ready look, Turner wore a gold chain around her neck, a simple silver wristwatch, and a few delicate rings on her fingers.

In the caption, the model thanked her fans for supporting her and wished everyone a great new year. The snap, which she shared with her 864,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 44,300 likes and more than 550 comments within two days of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to wish her a happy new year and to compliment her looks.

As the Daily Mailpointed out at the time, Turner was linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 2017. The two were spotted hanging out at a beach in September of last year, after having been seen on a boat off the coast of France alongside Tobey Maguire and others, the report continued.

In an interview with GQ, the model said that she feels sexiest while working out. She added that she spends her time off exercising, reading and going to the movies.

“I feel sexy when I’m working out and getting stronger. I love working hard on my body,” she told the magazine.