David Eason Refuses To Fight Cory Wharton, See His Leaked Message Turning Down A Celebrity Boxing Promoter

Cory Wharton won't get his chance to fight his 'Teen Mom' counterpart.

David Eason doesn’t want to fight Cory Wharton.

Although the former Teen Mom 2 star has had a number of harsh comments for Wharton, he recently responded to an official invite to appear alongside Wharton in a celebrity boxing match.

Following a report from the Ashley’s Reality Roundup about a potential fight between the two men, celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman shared a tweet, confirming that while he’s been in talks with Wharton to make the fight happen, Eason is a “fake.”

“Cory is cool we have talked but the other guy is a fake look at this,” Feldman tweeted.

In the same post, Feldman included a screenshot of messages he allegedly sent to Eason, along with Eason’s response. In the messages, as revealed by Starcasm on January 3, Feldman offered his cell phone number to Eason — but was immediately met with a firm denial as regards the potential fight.

“Do I look like a f**king boxer to you? I got more important sh*t to do like get my d*** s***ed,” Eason wrote to Feldman in a message sent on Facebook Messenger. “Tell your ‘Teen Mom’ father he can go rub his sweaty arm pits on someone else.”

Below is a recent photo of Cory Wharton.

David Eason has been running his mouth about Cory Wharton — and a number of his other co-stars — for some time, but will not be receiving any further punishment from MTV. After all, the network already fired him, and doesn’t appear to have any plans to get rid of his wife, Jenelle Evans.

As for his prior statements about fighting Wharton, Eason seems to be all talk.

Days ago, Eason lashed out at Wharton and his baby mama, Cheyenne Floyd, on Facebook — accusing both of them of being racists.

“So I just heard this racist b***h [Cheyenne Floyd] has one of her boyfriends who thinks he wants to fight me,” Eason wrote, via Starcasm. “Why because you and your girl HATE WHITE PEOPLE so you attack the most southern one… You’re better off taking sand-paper to a tigers a** than f**k with me boy.”

“Typical racist bastard, I would love to kick you a** son we don’t like racist people around here. It’s so funny that my LOVE for the south (rebel flag) sparks your HATE for white people, let your colors show dumba**,” he added. “Come on down to Riegelwood since you want to fight me so bad, I’ll be waiting.”