‘Vanderpump Rules’s Brittany Cartwright Shares Diet Secrets After Posting Weight Loss Photos

Find out how Brittany Cartwright is getting wedding-ready.

Brittany Cartwright shared her weight loss secrets on Instagram on Wednesday, January 2, after posting a number of weight loss photos throughout her recent visit to Miami, Florida.

As she enjoyed spending time with her fiancé, Jax Taylor, and her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, Cartwright took to Instagram, where she revealed she’s been using food replacement shakes to get in tip-top shape ahead of her wedding.

“Hey guys, question – who wants to lose weight in 2019?” Cartwright asked in her post. “#310Shake is the perfect junk food replacement. @310Nutrition has awesome New Year’s resolution deals right now & you can use the code ‘310FITLIFE’ to get FREE shipping! #weightloss #cleaneating #diet #310ad.”

In the photo that accompanied Cartwright’s post, the reality star was seen posing alongside Taylor in a gray crop top and black workout pants.

Cartwright’s weight loss post came just days after she revealed on Instagram that she lost a lot of weight in 2018.

In a post to her fans and followers on New Year’s Eve, Cartwright said she’s ready for 2019 and ready to get married.

“I’m going to make this year the best year yet… because ya know what!? We deserve it, and so do all of you!” she wrote.

Cartwright also told her online audience that she was sharing her post, which included a photo of the 29-year-old in a one-piece bathing suit, because she’s proud of “how much weight [she has] lost and how healthy and happy [she feels]!”

Below is the photo Brittany Cartwright shared along with her diet secrets.

As fans may have seen on Instagram, Brittany Cartwright has been sharing tons of photos of herself, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, and Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, over the past several days as they continue to enjoy Miami, Florida as a group.

Last month, Cartwright offered an update on her Kentucky wedding during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I did not mean to, but the very first place I went to I actually found a dress,” Cartwright recalled. “I’m not gonna just announce the designer and stuff just yet because I don’t want [Jax] to know anything about it. Whenever I walk down the aisle, that’s gonna be the first time he sees it or knows anything about what it looks like.”

To see more of Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.