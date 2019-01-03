Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Using New Surrogate’ As First One Was Already Pregnant

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly using a new surrogate mother to carry their fourth child, as their first one was unavailable — because she was busy being pregnant with her very own child.

According to TMZ, the power couple, who have raved about their first surrogate, were forced to enlist the help of a different woman to carry their fourth child. The first surrogate mother, whose identity has remained anonymous but is reportedly a married woman in her twenties, carried their daughter Chicago, who was born on January 15, 2018. And it appears that she was unavailable, as she welcomed her own baby on Christmas Eve. The unknown woman is said to already have two previous children of her own.

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, also share five-year-old daughter North, and three-year-old son Saint. And now media reports point to a May due date for the couple’s fourth children. In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim talked to her friend Larsa Pippen about the plans she had for her family.

“Kanye wants to have more. He’s been harassing me. He wants seven. He’s stuck on seven. [Seven] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in,” she said.

“I’ve been kinda hesitant about having more kids because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.”

As reported by the Daily Mail, the beauty mogul had previously said that four was the perfect number, as she didn’t think she “could handle more than that.” She also spoke about her first surrogacy experience, explaining that it was harder at first, but then it turned out to be a wonderful situation for everyone involved. Both her and Kanye were present in the delivery room when Chicago arrived, and she was the first person to have skin-on-skin contact with her baby girl.

“The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

“I would have maybe one more. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.,'” she admitted, adding that it also allowed her to spend more time with her older kids.

Kim was forced to turned to surrogacy after having gone through two extremely complicated pregnancies and suffering health issues such as preeclampsia and placenta accreta. The reality TV star’s doctors advised her to avoid another natural pregnancy, as it could mean further complications for her and the baby. Neither Kim nor Kanye have publicly confirmed that they’re expecting a fourth child.