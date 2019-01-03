Kailyn Lowry Claps Back At People Who Criticize Her For Taking Accutane

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 has faced backlash for just about everything. Recently, she was slammed on Instagram for a photo she posted of herself. She also faced criticism for keeping her youngest son’s hair long. Most recently, Kailyn took to Twitter to snap back at people who have criticized her for her use of a prescription medication.

“When talking to people who know what accutane is “omg why would you take that? why don’t you try something else?” welllll Jessica, I’ve tried everything. This is the last resort,” Kailyn said about her decision to take Accutane.

Accutane is a prescription medication used to treat severe acne. It is typically used as a last resort when other medications don’t work.

Kailyn has been chronicling her use of the medication on Twitter, a few days ago updating fans saying, “Update on accutane: aquaphor for lips & eat food w it or you will throw up.”

Fans have followed Kailyn since her 16 and Pregnant episode which aired in 2010. On that episode, fans watched as Kail learned she was pregnant with her now oldest son, Isaac. Kailyn didn’t have the best home life and her struggles were chronicled on the show as well as on Teen Mom 2. Kailyn’s marriage and subsequent divorce have all played out on the series as well as her giving birth to her second and third sons.

Season 9 of the show will follow Kailyn as she revisits a situation from her past. Kailyn has not had a good relationship with her mother and the new season will show Kailyn searching for her mother.

Below is a photo of Kailyn with her fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer who will also appear on Season 9 of the show. The new season will premiere on MTV on January 14.

Back in October, the reality show star did a question and answer session on Instagram. It was in that session that she revealed potential plans for a fourth baby. Already taking care of three boys, fans wondered if Kailyn had plans to add a fourth baby into her family.

According to OK!, it was then that Kailyn revealed her plans to take Accutane saying, “I’m starting accutane next month and have some other things I need to focus on before another baby”

While taking the medication, it is imperative that a woman does not become pregnant as the medication can cause birth defects. According to WebMD, there are tight measures in place for those taking the prescription medication.