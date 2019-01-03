Kate Bock Puts Her Booty On Display In Pink Thong In New Instagram Video

Kate Bock has a solution to the freezing temperatures outside. The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is featured in new an Instagram video rocking a barely-there thong bikini that is bound to send temperatures soaring.

The clip, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared to its official Instagram page on Thursday, sees the Canadian beauty lying face down in a hammock wearing a hot pink two piece bikini consisting of a bandeau top with straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a matching thong that puts her booty on full display.

Bock is wearing her blonde tresses down in loose waves that reach down to her small waist and parted down the middle, in a style that frames her face. The model is resting her chin on her arms, which are crossed in front of her, while having her legs spread slightly open, in a seductive pose. At some point in the video, a fan is turned on off camera to cause Bock’s hair to flow back.

While her face is not very clear in the clip, Bock appears to be wearing little to no makeup, letting her fresh, naturally stunning face do the talking.

In the caption, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit teased, “Hottest. Hammock. EVER,” with a pink heart accompanying the message.

The snap, which the magazine shared with its 1.9 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 35,000 times in under an hour of being posted at the time of this writing, garnering more than 5,100 likes and more than 40 comments in that time frame. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comment section to leave a myriad of emoji depicting fire, hearts, flowers, among others, and to express their admiration for the model.

“Kate Bock is everything!” one user wrote, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “Look at that cutie.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Bock posed for this photo shoot several weeks ago while in Costa Rica. At the time, Bock revealed via social media that she stayed in a gorgeous room at the Casa Chameleon hotel, the report continued. She also teased that she had had a swimsuit fitting and noted that the bikinis were gorgeous, hinting that there would be lots of neon colors in the upcoming issue.

As Sports Illustrated detailed, Bock was the magazine’s 2013 Rookie of the Year and she’s returned every year since then, making this her seventh year posing for the issue.