Donald Trump Says ‘Good Catholic’ Nancy Pelosi Should Approve Border Protection Because Of Vatican Walls

Donald Trump made an appeal to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s devout Catholic faith to try and convince Democrats to approve his proposal for $5.6 B to fund the building of a wall on the US-Mexico border, according to a New York Times report.

Trump, who has refused to reopen the government as the partial government shutdown enters day 13, described Pelosi as “a good Catholic” and encouraged her to fund his wall.

This is the bizarre reason why.

The president claims that Vatican City also has a wall, an official who was in the room during a proposed meeting with Trump and democratic leaders said to The Times.

In a Cabinet meeting, Trump spoke of the walls in Vatican City, the Catholic Church’s city-state in Rome, and described them as an “impenetrable force,” according to The Times.

“When they say ‘the wall’s immoral’ — well then you gotta do something about the Vatican, ’cause the Vatican has the biggest wall of them all. The wall is immoral, look at all of the countries that have walls. And they work 100%. It’s never going to change. A wall is a wall,” said Trump.

Business Insider reported that The Vatican’s walls were constructed in the ninth-century-era to repel a barbarian horde.

Vatican City’s wall does not prohibit people from visiting St. Peter’s Square.

Trump’s border wall’s goal is to attempt to prevent migrants from Latin America who are attempting to enter the United States illegally.

As for the reference to the speaker’s religious faith? Pelosi attended an all-girls Catholic high school and college and remains a devout Catholic, reported Business Insider.

BI noted that Speaker Pelosi plans to introduce two bills on Thursday to reopen the government and pay the roughly 800,000 employees who are affected by the shutdown.

As for Trump’s $5.6 B demand? She will allow over $1 billion in funding for border security that does not include a wall.

One thing has now been proven. The Democrats do not care about Open Borders and all of the crime and drugs that Open Borders bring! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

Trump has used other strange analogies to push his proposal for wall funding over the past several weeks.

As 2018 ended, Trump claimed on December 31 that former President of the United States Barack Obama has a wall around his Washington D.C. residence.

The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall. So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security – and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

The Washington Post reported that Trump falsely claimed that the Washington home of the Obama family is surrounded by a 10-foot wall.

He alleged that the “wall” around the Obamas’ mansion was necessary for the former first couple’s “safety and security,” adding that the United States needs a “slightly larger version!”

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

Two of the Obamas’ neighbors Monday told The Washington Post that there is no such wall. The home, despite several security features, is completely visible from the street.

“There’s a fence that goes along the front of the house, but it’s the same as the other neighbors have,” the neighbor said to The Washington Post. “It’s tastefully done.”