AEW News: Jim Ross Comments On His AEW Involvement

The commentator recently talked about whether he's involved with the upstart promotion.

Before All Elite Wrestling was even announced, Jim Ross’s name was rumored to be part of the promotion. It was never clear how involved Ross would be, but most wrestling pundits were confident that he’d be connected in one way or another.

Recently, Ross took to his podcast The Jim Ross Report (as transcribed by SE Scoops) to talk about the speculation.

“My name’s been bandied around because people know my contract with WWE’s going to end in March,” Ross said.

While the speculation is all over the internet, Ross seems to have other things on his mind.

“So what? I don’t know what I’m going to do. I am not really concerned about it. I’m more concerned about celebrating my 67th birthday this week,” Ross said.

Whether he’s involved in AEW or not, it sounds like Jim Ross’s primary plans involve doing his podcast going forward.

“I am going to be doing this podcast, I might be doing more. Who knows what the future holds?”

The interesting thing in all of this is that Ross never actually denied that he was involved in All Elite Wrestling. Rather, he sort of danced around the idea without saying that he wasn’t. This is only going to lead to more speculation about whether he’ll be working with AEW or not.

Ross also talked about Tony Kahn, AEW’s president, and reminisced on when he met him.

“I met him before this idea was ever hatched. Alex Marvez introduced me to Tony at the first weekend doubleheader in Long Beach with New Japan,” Ross said.

It sounds like they had some time to sit down and chat about wrestling at the NJPW show. Ross also said that he saw him at All In, but they didn’t talk much other than a quick hello backstage.

“We met and hung out, had a few beers, and talked about guy stuff. Basically wrestling. That’s my relationship with Tony. I saw him at All In, passed him in the hallway,” Ross said.

Further adding to the speculation about Ross’s involvement in the promotion, Ross had some very nice things to say about Kahn’s mind for pro wrestling.

“He’s a great kid. He’s very, very smart, very introspective, very analytical. Very guarded, and very prepared data-wise. He’s a huge fan. And he has a unique instinct and perspective on wrestling,” Ross said on Kahn’s wrestling mind.

Recording a new The Jim Ross Report podcast today with @TheJimCornette Pt 2 and @IMPACTWRESTLING @TheJoshMatthews Lots of news & opinion including @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/jFAETX53r7 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 2, 2019

Finally, Ross spoke about All Elite Wrestling’s chances of getting a television deal. He seems quite confident that the upstart promotion will get a television rights agreement.

“I believe the company has a good chance of working if it gets a good solid television clearance,” Ross said. “I will say this. I don’t think they would roll out all this information, and different administration pieces, like Cody Rhodes being executive vice president, without having everything almost in place.”

“Everything almost in place, to me, means they are very close, if they are not already in theory, or a handshake, or something more official than not, already with television in hand.”

In the end, it sounds like Ross believes that AEW will ultimately be a good thing for the professional wrestling world, and it’s hard to disagree.

“It’s good for the business,” said Ross. “And I’m all about being good for the business.”