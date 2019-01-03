Leah Messer Shares Sweet New Photo Of Her ‘Twin’ After Ringing In The New Year With Boyfriend

Although the new season of Teen Mom 2 has not yet aired, the trailer teases Leah Messer’s new relationship. Leah has been seeing her boyfriend for a couple of months and the two often look happy together in photos posted to social media.

Recently, Leah took to Instagram to reveal how she rung in the new year saying, “Happy New year! Don’t swipe to the video of me playing spooons! It was so much fun though! Wouldn’t have brought the new year in any other way than with my baeee.”

Along with the caption, Leah included a photo of her with her boyfriend. Not only that, but the reality show star revealed that she had a great time ringing in the New Year and included a video of herself playing cards.

Leah and her boyfriend also spent some time together over the Christmas holiday. Leah shared photos of a decorated Christmas tree including a video of her boyfriend placing a star on top of the tree. Leah’s boyfriend is tall and she noted that in the video saying he was putting his height “to good use.” She also shared a photo of a fireplace decorated for the holidays. Along with adorable Christmas decorations, stockings were also hung on the fireplace.

MTV cameras have been showing Leah’s journey since her 16 and Pregnant journey which originally aired in 2010. In her episode, Leah found out that she was pregnant with twins. Despite only dating for a little while before finding out the news, Leah and the father of the twins, Corey Simms, did their best to make their relationship work. They married in 2010, but they divorced only a year later. Leah later married Jeremy Calvert and had another daughter, but that marriage also ended in divorce.

It’s hard to believe that Leah’s twins are already 9-years-old. Aleeah (who goes by Gracie) and Aliannah celebrated their birthday in December. On January 2, Leah took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Aleeah who she called “her twin.”

“Is she her mommas twin though?” Leah captioned the Instagram photo.

In the photo, Leah is wearing a white sweater with stripes and jeans. Both she and Aleeah are posing the same way. There is no doubt that Aleeah looks just like her mom!

The new season of Teen Mom 2 will air on MTV January 14. The season will follow Leah’s new relationship as well as her journey as a mother of three.