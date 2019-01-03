‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting News For The Week Of January 7: Threats & Secrets Surface

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news for the week of January 7 reveal that some familiar faces will return to reprise their roles. But after the shocking 8000th episode of the CBS soap opera on Friday, January 4, the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters will be dealing with the fallout after the birth of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) baby.

Hunter Tylo Returns As Taylor Hayes – January 8-11

Dr. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will return as the world-renowned psychiatrist on Tuesday, January 8, per Highlight Hollywood. The last time fans saw Taylor was when she had lunch with Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) who has since gone on to deliver Hope’s baby.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soaps, indicate that Ridge and Taylor will come together next week to support Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman).

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Taylor Hayes has an exciting storyline ahead. Besides her involvement with Reese, Taylor still has some unresolved issues in her past.

B&B fans know that Taylor confessed to shooting Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). She is still petrified that Bill will turn her in, but new spoilers suggest that she may not be the guilty party after all. Fans can expect Tylo to stick around as the storyline wraps up.

Tuesday, January 8

Andrew Johnson will reprise his role as the thug who threatens Reese with his dirty little secret. The debt collector has been tracking Reese down since the doctor failed to pay his gambling debt. Fans were shocked when the thug revealed that he owed $200,000 while he was in Las Vegas.

Although Reese promised that he would start making payments once his checks started coming in, the thug refused to leave town without his cash. Reese told him that he had only recently started working at the Catalina clinic but instead of having sympathy for him, the thug threatened him with his daughter’s safety.

Will Reese give the debt collector his dues?

Wednesday, January 9

Nicola Posener will return as Amelia, Kelly’s nanny. When Posener first posted on Instagram about her role on the soap, she divulged that her role was recurring. The Brit has been a very consistent presence in the little girl’s life since her birth, but fans are anxious to see more of the Mythica actress without a baby in tow.

Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS.