Kailyn Lowry Confirms She’s Refusing To Film ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunions With Jenelle Evans And David Eason

On Twitter on January 2, in response to an article claiming Teen Mom 2 cast members are refusing to work with Evans because they’re scared of her husband, David Eason, the mother of three confirmed that she too is refusing to be around the couple.

“I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” Lowry told fans.

As fans well know, Lowry has often been the target of Eason’s many online attacks and has also been involved in numerous spats with Evans over the past several years. In fact, just months ago, Eason took aim at Lowry by suggesting the longtime reality star sleeps with everyone, whether they are male or female. He also slammed Lowry’s rumored boyfriend and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, for having a patchy beard.

While Lowry didn’t confirm why she had made the decision against filming with Evans and Eason, she did say during Season 8 that something needed to be done about Evans and their other co-star, Briana DeJesus, who Lowry feuded with last year due to her romance with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

At the time, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer also took a stand.

In October of last year, things between Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans reached a boiling point after Lowry suggested Eason had brought a gun to one of Jace’s soccer games.

“If you’re DYING to know, Kail and MEDIA OUTLETS, that IG video taken of David was when we were helping David’s father move furniture out due to Hurricane Florence,” Evans explained, according to Hollywood Life. “Way to be a cold hearted b*tches. Write about something REAL for a change, but you wouldn’t know.”

As for why Evans said she and Lowry were feuding at the time, she told a fan Lowry just never [shuts the f**k up].”

“That’s her problem,” she wrote. “Talks mad sh*t about everyone all the time. That’s the only reason I have a problem with her.”

“I’ll tell you the straight up truth,” Evans continued. “The company posting the links is super mad I won’t hire them again onto my IG and David’s to post ads. In return they are teaming up with Kail to post horrible things about me and Kail has been asked to stop many times. She doesn’t care.”

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and their co-stars, tune into Teen Mom 2 when the series returns to MTV for Season 9 later this year.