Kym Herjavec’s 8-Month-Old Twins Rock Sombreros At The Beach In Adorable New Photo

Kym and Robert's baby twins were showing off their sombreros and playing in the sand in the sweetest vacation photo.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Kym Herjavec shared the most adorable photo of her 8-month-old twins with husband Robert Herjavec enjoying a trip to the beach on her Instagram page this week. Kym shared the sweet snap with her thousands followers, which showed little Haven and Hudson getting a little messy on the sand.

In the upload, the youngsters both sported sombreros as they played around in the sand. Haven sported a pink version of the traditional Mexican hat, while her brother Hudson was photographed wearing an embellished blue one.

The twins appeared to be having a whale of a time by the ocean in the vacation snap shared with the world by their mom on January 2, as Hudson could be seen grabbing a handful of sand as they both sat on the beach in their diapers.

Kym didn’t reveal exactly where she and her babies were vacationing, though she wrote in the caption “Buenas tardes” with a heart emoji, which translates in English to mean “Good afternoon.” The professional dancer then added the hashtags #babycation and #babiesinsombreros to her impossibly cute photo.

The snap came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the new mom was showing off her amazing post-baby body in a crop top just eight-months after giving birth to her twins.

But her twins aren’t the only super cute bundles of joy to rock a sombrero on Herjavec’s Instagram page recently.

Shortly before posting the new picture of Hudson and Haven – who she and Robert welcomed into the world back in April – she also uploaded the cutest snap of her dog Lola rocking the traditional hat.

Lola could be seen with a tiny pink hat on her head in the Instagram photo, while Kym sent out some kisses to her followers.

“Hola! Besos to you all,” she wrote in the picture’s caption before then signing off the post from the pooch by writing her name, “Lola.”

The latest glimpses at her babies comes shortly after Kym told her fans on Instagram that 2018 was the best year of her life in a very sweet post looking back at the may big moments that made her year, including becoming a mom for the first time.

“This has been the most magical year of my life,” she wrote of the past 12 months, adding two angel emojis, a family emoji, and a dog emoji to her post to represent her children, husband, and her dog. “Wishing everyone a Happy 2019 filled with love and happiness.”

2018 also saw Robert and Kym celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

People reported that Herjavec gushed over her husband – who’s a businessman best known for appearing on the NBC series Shark Tank – by sharing a photo of them and their kids on social media alongside a caption that read, “Happy Anniversary my [love] @robert_herjavec 2 years, 2 babies and 1 dog! (maybe we need another dog).”