Bethenny Frankel Wears A Tiny Bikini Under A Completely Sheer Dress At 48 In New Photo

Bethenny's showing off her amazing bikini body in a skimpy multicolored two-piece.

Bethenny Frankel is proving that looking incredible in a bikini has no age limit as she shared a new bikini snap posted to Instagram. The businesswoman and Real Housewives of New York City star was showing off her amazing body during a recent vacation south of the border, posing in her tiny two-piece swimwear as she welcomed the New Year.

The picture posted to her account on January 1 showed Bethenny – who turned 48-years-old back in November – wearing a completely sheer dress covered in small gold stars that stretched all the way down to the floor as she posed for the camera by the water on a dock.

Underneath the see-through number, she was showing off all her hard work in the gym by sporting a skimpy multicolored bikini that featured a thin string tie across the bottoms and a bright geometric pattern.

Frankel shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized reflective sunglasses and also kept her head protected from the sun in a sunhat while carrying a large light blue bag in her right hand.

Writing in the caption, the RHONY star shared a sweet message for the new year with her 2 million followers on the social media site as she vacationed in Mexico.

“Happy New Year,” she wrote, adding, “photo credit: the peanut.”

But when she wasn’t showing off her amazing bikini body as she looked toward 2019, she was reflecting on the year that’s gone by, which was undoubtedly made up of a few ups and downs for the reality star.

In another snap posted to her Instagram account, Frankel wrote the words “Life is precious” alongside an image that read, “2019: sad endings new beginnings #lifeisprecious.”

In 2018, she saw the sad death of her on/off boyfriend Dennis Shields in August.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

As reported by E! News in September, she opened up about how she was coping following his shocking passing and told her followers on Twitter that being by the water has been very therapeutic for her as she deals with her grief.

“Doing anything in or by the water is life saving,” Bethenny told fans of the activities that helped her to deal with the sudden loss. “Beach walks. Ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help.”

And it seems as though the RHONY star’s been spending quite a lot of time by the water and at the beach recently.

In addition to posing by the water in a bikini in her latest upload this week, as the Inquisitr reported last month, Frankel was photographed in another teenie bikini as she spent some time with her cast mates from the Bravo reality series as they all took a trip together to Miami, Florida.

Photos shared online showed the gang – which included Bethenny, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Ramona Singer – rocking their swimwear as they relaxed at the beach in the Sunshine State.