Karrueche Tran Wears A Tiny Polka Dot Bikini At The Beach While Vacationing With Victor Cruz

Karrueche's showing off some skin in a skimpy polka dot bikini.

Karrueche Tran was showing off her amazingly toned body during a trip to the beach in Florida this week. In new photos published by Daily Mail on January 3, the stunning actress and model was revealing some pretty serious skin as she stepped out on the sand, rocking a tiny black and white polka dot bikini as she soaked up the sun with her boyfriend, Victor Cruz.

Paparazzi captured snaps of the loved-up duo walking along the sand after heading into the water, and Karrueche was proudly showing off all her hard work in the gym in her skimpy two-piece that perfectly showcased her toned abs and long legs.

Tran wore a number of silver chains and a pair of hoop earrings as she enjoyed a fun beach day in the Sunshine State in her skimpy bikini, which is where she films her TNT series Claws.

Cruz, who’s a former wide receiver in the NFL, was also revealing his very impressive body by showing off his six packs abs as he went shirtless on the beach while wearing a pair of dark swimming shorts.

The couple looked pretty loved-up as they enjoyed some downtime together by the ocean, smiling and laughing together and even heading into the water together where they played around.

The latest snaps of the couple looking happy and healthy after ringing in the New Year come shortly after Tran hit the beach in another pretty revealing ensemble.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Karrueche was snapped laughing and joking with her boyfriend as she showed off her rocking body in a leopard-print swimsuit that featured cut-outs across the torso.

While paparazzi snapped photos of the star in the one-piece, she also shared her own beach picture on Instagram.

Sharing the snap of herself laughing as she took a walk along the sand this week, Karrueche told her 8.4 million followers on the social media site in the caption, “Mood 4L.”

As for how Tran keeps her body in such incredible shape as she proved in her latest bikini look, she’s revealed that she hits the gym to keep her muscles tight and toned.

Speaking to Glamour in 2017, the actress admitted that she got into the best shape she’d ever been in before appearing in Claws, revealing to the outlet that she actually likes to workout now despite not being a huge fan of exercise before landing the role of Virginia.

“I wasn’t into training or working out before this. Now I like squats; I like working with the resistance bands,” Karrueche said. “I really like working with someone one-on-one—my trainer kicks my butt!”

But despite showing off her toned body at the beach, she also admitted at the time that she actually doesn’t stick too closely to any diets but doesn’t like to eat too much fast food.

“I want to be fit and have some meat on my bones. I stopped eating carbs and red meat for a month and a half, and I was like, ‘Oh, no, I lost my butt!'” Tran shared. “I have to eat potatoes and rice and meat to bulk up. But I do try not to eat too much fast food.”