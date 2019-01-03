‘Bachelor’ Fans React To Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Shade Of Jef Holm 1 Year After He Said Relationship Wouldn’t Last

Fans of the ABC franchise are divided as 'The Bachelor' star tells his longtime rival to pay up.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. wants Jef Holm to pay up or shut up. The outspoken Bachelor star is calling out his longtime rival Jef Holm for a tweet he posted exactly one year ago. Now, fans are weighing in on the former friends’ ongoing war as Luyendyk prepares to wed his Bachelor fiancée, Lauren Burnham, and become a first-time father.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, on Wednesday, Arie Luyendyk Jr. posted a response to a tweet that Jef Holm posted exactly one year ago, on Jan. 2, 1028, just as the race car driver was set to begin his journey as The Bachelor on ABC. At the time, Holm posted to Twitter: “Doesn’t matter who gets out of the limo…I’ll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison‘s choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone.”

As Bachelor fans know, Arie did indeed last one year with someone. Last January, he rekindled his romance with Lauren Burnham after contacting her by telephone and became engaged to her on the After the Final Rose special moments after his unedited breakup with his original final pick, Becca Kufrin, was broadcast on the ABC reality show.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. wasted no time in tweeting back at Jef Holm once the one-year mark was up.

“Pay up @jefholm,” the dad-to-be tweeted on Jan. 2, 2019. “Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. A**hole.”

Many fans posted comments to Arie’s strongly worded tweet, including spoiler king Reality Steve, who tweeted, “I think Arie is actually being kind by just limiting it to bottle service. Could’ve cut much deeper.”

Other fans noted that Arie didn’t last one year with Becca Kufrin, the woman he originally proposed to on The Bachelor finale.

“You didn’t last a year with Becca. That is who you chose,” a fan pointed out.

“Technically you only lasted what..?? a month with @thebkoof??? So I don’t think he owes anyone any amount of money,” another fan added.

And another follower tweeted, “Let’s all remember how Arie treated Becca… he made sure he had Lauren all lined up BEFORE he broke up with Becca. So neither Arie or Jef have any room to judge the other’s character. Time to grow up!!”

Other fans noted the timing of Arie’s tweet.

“Saving this tweet for a year is a level of petty I can get behind,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “He’s literally been waiting 365 days to the second to say this.”

One commenter asked Arie why he’s “almost 40 but always acting 16.” And other fans called on the rivaling reality stars to just bury the hatchet.

“OK gentlemen, let’s set a good example and retire the rancor,” a follower wrote. “Jef, Arie is getting married this month and has a baby on the way. Please have respect for his fiancé. Wishing you both well in 2019. Let’s take the high road.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was the runner-up on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, while Jef Holm was her winner. While Jef and Emily’s relationship didn’t last, Holm and Luyendyk became party buddies and fast best friends. But by the time Arie was announced as The Bachelor in late 2017, the friendship was strained.

Jef Holm blasted Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor casting from day one, immediately tweeting, “Oh the stories I could tell…” when Arie’s starring role in the ABC reality show was announced in September 2017. Jef Holm also told fans “I stopped being friends with [Arie] years ago because he’s disgusting.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. also addressed the franchise alum’s fractured friendship last year, telling Access Hollywood, “[Holm’s] throwing a lot of shade, but we haven’t talked in four years since Sean [Lowe’s] wedding. I have no clue [why he’s so bitter]. That’s a question for him more than me. I have so much to concentrate on with this and I’m just trying to stay positive. I’m just concentrating on me.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is set to wed Lauren Burnham this month in Maui, Hawaii. The Bachelor lovebirds will welcome their first child later this year.