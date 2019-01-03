Elizabeth Hurley’s Cleavage Pops Out Of Plunging Black Dress In India

When Elizabeth Hurley wore “that black dress” 25 years ago at the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral, nobody would have guessed that she would still be setting fashion trends in 2019. Instead of wearing matronly outfits and flashing her hat and shoe collection, Hurley proves that she can still rock a barely-there black dress. In fact, many would say she looks as good, if not better, than all those years ago.

Hurley shared a photo of herself on Instagram that set her 1.1 million fans’ hearts aflutter. The 53-year-old actress was looking particularly ravishing as she flaunted a body that would have many 20-year-olds green with envy. Liz has truly gotten better with age.

The mother of one wore a little black dress with a plunging neckline that had her bust all but popping out. The deep v-neckline was held together by a small bow below her ample cleavage, and although it wasn’t a safety pin, it added a rather interesting detail to the ensemble. The short sleeves were fabricated from black lace, and the same element was repeated below the bustier of the dress.

Hurley styled her hair a middle path, and her long brown hair cascaded down her face and décolletage in soft waves. She also wore a glittering multi-strand necklace and shimmering gold earrings to complete her outfit.

The breast cancer survivor’s makeup was equally glamorous. She opted for a strong smoky eye with lashings of black mascara and a wing-tip eye, bronzer, blush and a soft pink lip with gloss. Hurley knows what works and has defied every notion of what everyone expects a woman her age should look like.

Hurley captioned the image and let her fans know that she was in India. She loves the country and has even said, “I adore visiting India and make the trip at least twice a year,” per Business-Standard.

Since posting the photo 3 hours ago, Hurley’s fans have showered her with love. In fact, the snap has garnered more than 50,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Many fans complimented her on her beauty, while others were amazed at how young she still looks.

One fan said, “Just a spectacular woman! Girls half your age don’t even come close!” while another wondered, “How can one woman be so sexy and beautiful.” Another follower referenced her son Damian (16) and summed up what many fans were thinking.

“Damian’s mum has got it going on! What an absolute goddess!!”