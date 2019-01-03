Kate Middleton’s Sister Pippa Flaunts Incredible Body In Tiny Bikini On St Barts Beach

Kate Middleton’s younger sister Pippa may have just welcomed her baby boy a couple of months ago, but the British beauty snapped back to her pre-baby body in absolutely no time.

Pippa showed off her incredible body, rock-hard abs and all, while going for a dip on the beach in the Caribbean island of St Barts, known for being the Mecca of tanned celebrities. The 35-year-old was spotted frolicking on the paradisiac beach with her husband James Matthews while sporting a white bikini with black embroidery details, as reported by the Daily Mail. The couple headed to the resort island as her father-in-law owns a luxury hotel there, and brought along their 11-week-old baby Arthur, who Pippa was pictured carrying earlier this week.

Kate Middleton’s extensive family were joined by James’s brother Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams, as well as Pippa’s brother James Middleton, who was pictured cosying up to a mysterious bikini-clad blonde babe. The whole group looked happy and relaxed as they played around and took pictures together, often diving into the crystal clear waters that surround St Barts bay. The youngest Middleton sister, who is both an author and a socialite, has previously been on vacation to the idyllic island, including one winter with her brother James, in January 2016.

OK, Pippa Middleton is pretty ripped: https://t.co/HVeO86fEHd — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) January 3, 2019

St Barts has long been a coveted destination for celebrities and wealthy people around the globe, serving as a vacation destination for big names across all industries. James Matthews’ family own the Eden Rock resort on St Barts, which can cost over $30,000 a night and has welcomed huge A-listers such as Elton John, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio. However, the hotel had to undergo extensive repairs after it fell victim to the wrath of Hurrican Irma in September 2017.

The Middletons and the Mathews have reportedly grown closer together ever since Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017, and Pippa & co were also invited to attend Spencer and Vogue’s wedding in Scotland. The couple welcomed their first child, Arthur Michael William, in October last year, and they live together in Matthews’ renovated mansion in the upscale area of Chelsea, London.

They decided to head to the Caribbean just days after they were spotted having dinner with the rest of the family at a pub in Berkshire, but their most famous member, the Duchess of Cambridge, was absent. Kate spent Christmas with the rest of her royal family instead, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.