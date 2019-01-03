Lea Michele Shows Serious Skin In A Skimpy Swimsuit While Posing In The Pool

Lea's showing off her assets in the pool in a risque bathing suit.

Former Glee and Scream Queens star Lea Michele is clearly loving 2019 so far, and she’s posting the proof to Instagram. The singer and actress shared a very risqué photo of herself after ringing in the New Year this week, where she could be seen showing off her assets in a pretty revealing swimsuit while taking a dip in a pool and looking out over the vast ocean.

The snap Lea shared with her 5.4 million followers on the social media site on January 2 showed her leaning over the side of an infinity pool as she took in the stunning scenery while putting her booty very much on display for the camera in her dark swimwear.

Michele had her signature long brunette hair tied up into a topknot on top of her head as she took a dip in the water.

Writing in the caption of the bathing suit photo, she told her millions of followers, “You’re looking real good so far 2019!” alongside a sparkle emoji and another with two hands up in the air.

The very revealing shot came shortly after Lea celebrated the turn of 2019 with another Instagram post on New Year’s Day that showed her posing by the coast while going makeup free in her athleisure gear.

“It’s a new dawn! It’s a new day! It’s a new year! And I’m feelin’ GOOD!” Michele said. “Happy 2019 everyone!”

And there’s no doubting that the “Cannonball” singer has a whole lot to look forward to in the coming year, as her latest posts come shortly after the star celebrated her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich with a big party on Christmas Eve.

Per People, the star celebrated her impending wedding with a a Bridal Shower on December 24 that she revealed on Instagram was thrown for her by her mom.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Lea posted several photos from the event across social media. She prepared for the big day by sporting a white dress by Christian Siriano as she smiled from ear to ear while celebrating with family and friends and her husband-to-be.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Michele and Reich got engaged back in April, with the actress confirming the very exciting news via Instagram.

Lea shared a photo of the huge ring her fiancé gave to her on her page during a trip to the beach. She simply captioned the photo – which showed her left hand covering her face as she posed in front of the ocean – with the word “Yes” and a ring emoji.

People reports that the star’s very impressive engagement ring weighs 4-carats and was actually designed by Zandy himself. The loved-up couple are thought to have first started dating around July 2017.