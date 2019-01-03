Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Why Doesn’t Celebrate Wedding Anniversaries With Will Smith Anymore

The Hollywood stars stand strong 21 years after exchanging vows, but their union is far from conventional.

Jada Pinkett Smith tied the knot with Will Smith on New Year’s Eve 1997, but two kids and 21 years later the Hollywood stars don’t consider their union a marriage. During the most recent episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she doesn’t even celebrate her wedding anniversary with Will Smith.

When talking about the date she married the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, Pinkett Smith said the couple’s relationship has changed dramatically since they exchanged vows more than two decades ago.

“It’s more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped in that day,” Jada said of the anniversary date, per Entertainment Tonight.“We don’t really celebrate that day anymore in the sense because the context of our union is totally different.”

Pinkett Smith also explained that because she and Will Smith have such different outlooks on how to spend New Years’ Eve, they are rarely in the same place to ring in the New Year together.

“Usually Will on New Year’s likes to be in an adventure in the world somewhere. There’s no telling where he’s going to be,” Jada explained. “And I like to be inside. I don’t want to be out in the world. He now has the freedom to go and have an awesome adventure of some kind.”

It is unclear exactly when Will and Jada Pinkett Smith stopped celebrating their wedding anniversary together. In 2014, Essence reported that the stars celebrated 16 years of marriage with a crew of their close friends at a party in Dubai. The soirée included pals Maxwell and Tyrese singing the couple a special song about their marriage.

And last year, to mark 20 years since they tied the knot, Will Smith posted a tribute to Jada on Instagram that included a photo from their wedding day. Smith captioned the post by listing all the things he has learned about love in the two decades since he wed Jada, and he ended the tribute by writing, “Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever devoted to nurturing your deepest truth.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith talked about their unconventional partnership during a recent episode of Red Table Talk, which airs on Facebook Watch. Jada admitted that she was extremely emotional during her wedding ceremony because she never really pictured herself as a bride—and didn’t really want to be one.

While they don’t consider themselves to be a typical married couple, both Will and Jada have made it clear that their union is forever. In July, Will Smith talked about his unique union with Jada on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast. At the time, the actor reiterated the couple’s status as “life partners” and said there is nothing Jada could ever do to break their bond.

“There’s no deal breakers,” Smith said. “There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.”

In an interview with Howard Stern, Jada Pinkett Smith also explained that she has no interest in being Will Smith’s keeper.

“I’m not his watcher,” Pinkett Smith said. “He’s a grown man. …He’s got all the freedom in the world, and as long as Will can look at himself in the mirror and be OK, I’m good.”