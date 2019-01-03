Dua Lipa Rocks Yellow Bikini With Shirtless Boyfriend, Isaac Carew

Singing sensation Dua Lipa celebrated the New Year while soaking up the sun with her boyfriend, Isaac Carew.

In photos obtained and published by Daily Mail, the bikini-clad singer left little to the imagination with her barely-there ensemble.

During their vacation to Miami, the songstress wore a skimpy two-piece yellow swimsuit with a plunging neckline and large white buckle accents on both top and bottom.

The vibrant canary yellow colored slim-cut bikini was perfect for her petite stature and did a great job showing off her lean, toned physique. The small bathing suit showcased a fair amount of cleavage, a flat midriff, and deliciously long legs.

With her dark locks slicked back out of her face and a decision to go cosmetic-free, Dua also flaunted her natural beauty.

According to the photos, the singer and boyfriend enjoyed a relaxing day at a beach front pool while soaking in the sunshine and working on their golden Florida tans. The duo also enjoyed a poolside lunch and cocktails together.

Lipa wasn’t the only one dressed to work on her tan. Donning nothing more than a pair of patterned swim shorts, shirtless Carew put his own ripped figure on full display. His lack of a shirt also showcased several of his tattoos.

As Daily Mail reminds us, the 23-year-old singer and her 32-year-old boyfriend have been together since the earlier portion of 2018.

For those who have been following the singing sensation, the year 2018 was very good to her as she’s gained recognition in both the U.K. and the U.S.

In addition to enjoying poolside relaxation with her boyfriend as she celebrated the New Year, she also performed during the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve that Ryan Seacrest hosted.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR MY LOVES!!! I hope 2019 brings you health, happiness, strength, love and luck. I hope we all learn to love ourselves a little more everyday. I hope in 2019 we show more compassion, care and kindness for each other. I can’t wait for what next year has in store for us… but I have a feeling it’s gonna be a good one. Thank you again for making my 2018 so special… LETS GOOOO!” She penned in the caption of an Instagram post to her 23.8 million followers.

While we are just a few days into 2019, her future looks bright as she’s slated to be the cover girl for the Vogue Magazine for January. Her interview for the magazine is said to be focused on body image and feminism.