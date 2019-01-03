Georgia Fowler Dons A Red Bikini On Instagram, Says It’s Her ‘Natural Habitat’

Model Georgia Fowler is enjoying the beach life right now, and she’s been sharing it with her fans on Instagram. Her newest post shows her in a couple of shots in a red bikini, which had a structured top and high-v cut bottom. The first photo shows her hanging out on a large piece of driftwood with another woman, as Georgia appeared to be fixing her hair and looking down towards the ground. She accessorized with black sunglasses. A second photo in the series showed fans what she was looking at, which was a beautiful beach scenery with plants in the foreground and the ocean in the background. There also is a white rock formation in the water, which might be an island or rocky formation of some sort.

The third photo is of Fowler standing at the beach with her left foot popped, as the camera angles made her appear incredibly thin. She had both of her hands in the air, as if she was fixing her high bun. Fans commented, “Love your swimsuit,” “My most favourite beach in the world,” and “Pretty!” Others guessed her location; one commented that they “Love that spot” and “Waimarama is such a beautiful place.” It appears that the fans are right, and Georgia was at Waimarama, which is a beach in Hastings District, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand.

And previously, Georgia spoke with The File about her beauty regimen, along with her fitness and nutrition routines. The model doesn’t stick to just the predictable workouts, noting the following.

“I also mix in a bit of boxing, I see a trainer occasionally for boxing and toning. I would say I exercise about 5 times a week. It’s very random because I travel so much. If I’m in New York and not working, I may go twice a day. I think mixing it up is the best way to change your body. Cardio, walking… I also travel with resistance bands.”

Plus, she added that “I love food and I like to eat a lot of it, but I always make really good decisions. I’d rather eat a big salad, with lots of avocado and protein, than a little sweet thing.”

Whatever the case, it’s clear that Georgia’s Instagram game is topnotch as ever. With over 802k followers on the platform, she continues to be completely herself in all of her quirks. This was best exemplified in her New Year’s post, when she wore two tight buns and silver lipstick, captioning it, “Happy New Year Earthlings.”