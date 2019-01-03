Susan Lucci Exudes Sexiness In Swimsuit One Week After Turning 72

Actress Susan Lucci celebrated her 72nd birthday on December 23 and, a little more than a week later, she showed the world that you can definitely be sexy in your 70s.

On Wednesday, January 2, the All My Children icon posted a photo on Instagram in which she is walking out of The Spa at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. Lucci is wearing a red-hot strapless swimsuit and a matching sarong wrapped around her waist, and she has her extremely toned left leg out front for everyone to envy.

In her caption, the sexy septuagenarian wished her 94,500 followers a “Happy and Healthy New Year” and stated that she is starting 2019 off on the right foot with “total wellness mind/body/spirit.” She also mentioned that she got a massage at the pricey spa.

The former Devious Maids star has not been shy about showing off her great physique as she matures. In fact, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, for the October 2018 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the mother of two and grandmother of five modeled several slinky swimwear options.

“Once I started doing Pilates, I lost my taste for things like cheeseburgers and French fries,” she told the magazine when asked how she stays in shape.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for "Harper's Bazaar"

The soap opera legend has been doing Pilates for more than 20 years and even endorses equipment for practicing the activity on QVC. The home shopping network and website also sells the Susan Lucci Collection of athleisure clothing.

As for her diet, the Daytime Emmy Award-winner revealed that she does not eat desserts, never snacks, and limits her bread, pasta, and alcohol intake.

“The reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are,” Lucci told Harper’s Bazaar.

Before the holidays, Lucci appeared in a limited staging of Celebrity Autobiography at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Alec Baldwin, Tony Danza, Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, and Cecily Strong were among the other actors in the Broadway production.

She will soon be starring in a new film for the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel based on Joy Fielding’s novel Charley’s Web. In it, Lucci will play a columnist who unravels the truth behind some mysterious crimes being committed in her small town.

“I like the mystery genre and, in my heart, I’m an entertainer. I can’t say too much about it yet, but I love the character and the backdrop,” Lucci told TV Insider in August about the project.