Shanina Shaik Poses Nude In Rose Petal Filled Bath

Victoria Secret model Shanina Shaik stripped down to her birthday suit before sharing a fully nude photo of herself posing in a rose petal filled bath tub with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The gorgeous Australian model shared the equally seductive and serene photo of herself enjoying an outdoor bath during her vacation in Bali.

In the photo, Shanina was completely nude but tastefully angled under rose petals in a way that kept her more intimate assets covered up.

The 27-year-old model – who turn 28 next month – looked completely at peace with her head to the side and her eyes closed.

The bathtub that she was soaking in was outdoors in a shaded area with a very scenic background surrounded by tropical trees and flowering plants. The photo showcased the model’s flawless legs and perfect complexion.

“Balinese Dreamin,” she penned in the caption of the photo.

In 14 hours, Shaik’s social media followers showered the sultry photo with 37,000 likes and over 200 comments.

“Dreamy,” “stunning,” and “gorgeous” were among some of the words those leaving comments used to describe the model. Many also commented with nothing more than heart and fire emoticons.

There were a few followers that admitted to wanting to climb in the bath with her and those who wished they were one of the rose petals in the water.

As her 1.5 million Instagram followers know, Shaik celebrated the New Year by vacationing in Bali. The Victoria Secret model has included her social media following by sharing several snapshots from her trip.

On New Year’s Eve, for example, she posted a bikini-clad photo of herself donning an emerald-colored, barely-there bikini with the caption, “What are you going to do on your last day of 2018?”

Her followers liked the photo over 57,000 times and left just shy of 400 comments. Again, those taking the time to leave comments had nothing but positive things to say about her tiny frame and creamy complexion.

A few hours ago, Shanina posted another photo to Instagram revealing the trip to Bali for the New Year was “the greatest gift.” The photo featured Shaik sitting at the top of a set of stone stairs donning a low-cut tank top with a sweetheart neckline that flattered her curvy bosom.

The model also posted several video clips on her Instagram Story throughout her vacation which included clips of her feeding monkeys.

According to photos published by Daily Mail, her husband DJ Ruckus was with her during her vacation to Bali.