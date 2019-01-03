Lindsay Lohan Goes Completely Nude In Throwback ‘Playboy’ Pic On Instagram

Lindsay Lohan posed nude for Playboy in 2011, which itself was surrounded by controversy after the photos leaked online. According to The Wrap, this led publishers to worry that the sales of the magazines would suffer. That meant the issue was released earlier than scheduled. The shoot was a nod toward Marilyn Monroe’s Playboy photos, and the throwback photo that Lohan posted is a great example.

The Instagram photo showed Lindsay on her knees and hands, as she sported light hair with very curly ends. She wore only heels, which were barely visible in the right, bottom corner of the image. The actress appeared to be posing on top of a couch shaped like lips, while thick curtains were visible in the backdrop. The throwback photo was simply captioned, “#ysl #thankyounext #playboy.” Fans exclaimed, “i….conic” and “Wow, stunning,” while another person noted, “I bought 2 copies of this magazine n stored them.”

It’s also worth noting that for whatever reason, Lindsay has chosen to delete all but five of her posts on Instagram. This includes a selfie video where she puckered her lips for the cameras while wearing glossy red lipstick and gold hoop earrings. Plus, she shared a photo on December 17 posing alongside Angelina Jolie.

Previously, the actress opened up to the New York Times about her entrepreneurial ventures, as well as her past.

“I’m a normal, nice person. A good person. I don’t have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it’s not — it’s gone. It’s dead. And that’s the most important thing to me.”

Whatever the case, Lohan’s newest ventures in the hospitality business will be interesting to watch. Her “Lilo Dance” sparked a bit of an internet craze over the summer, and soon her new MTV show will premiere.

“I think success is the best revenge — and silence, as a presence. When I chose to change my future, my life, I was like, ‘Where’s the one place I can find silence?'”

And if her fans’ anticipation over her TV show is any indication, it might be the comeback Lohan’s been looking for.

That’s not all, as Lindsay also noted how important feeling safe is to her, saying that “If anyone in my life for one second, I feel unsafe with, they’re out. Very simple. This is it. I’m not going to complicate things. Because I’m a caretaker, I always want to give to people.”

Whatever the case, people can look forward to much more from Lohan in 2019. The Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club will air on January 8 at 8/7c on MTV.