Aubrey O’Day Bares Cleavage With Revealing New Year Instagram Post

Reality TV star and singer Aubrey O’Day showed some serious cleavage and set pulses as she wished her bevy of Instagram followers a Happy New Year.

The “White Hot Lies” singer headlined Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas, according to an Inquisitr report. The former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice shared the post from Vegas, and it appears to be from the event where she not only sang but also did a fan meet and greet.

O’Day showed off her ample assets on top with low cut black bodysuit from Fashion Nova, which is a brand she often represents online. She pulled her blonde locks into a low messy bun with a large chunk left out to hang over her eyes and near her cleavage. For the occasion, the singer wore a light colored lip, bronzer and highlighter, and heavily lined eyes. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a mylar Happy New Year balloon. The outfit’s highcut legs accentuated O’Day’s small waist and well-toned backside.

The Dumblonde singer held her full mouth slightly open while she gave the camera a sultry stare through heavy-lidded eyes.

The “DJT” singer’s 904 thousand followers on the popular social media platform “liked” the image nearly 12,000 times and they quickly chimed in with praise and lots of good wishes.

One replied, “Happy New Year @aubreyoday! May 2019 be your best yet.”

Another replied, “Sounds like super hot fun.” Other followers told the star to have a great time at the party.

One super fan wrote, “I’ve never seen BOSS LADY Miss @aubreyoday look so sexy and sultry in my life!! I love her natural beauty she’s so flawless She’s more than a woman. She is a SUPERWOMAN!! Theirs nobody like her and there’s nobody better. You inspire me, and I luv ya for it. All my love.”

On her Instagram story, O’Day expressed her love for Los Vegas as she prepared to leave. She announced plans to return soon for the GayVN awards. The singer also posed standing atop a bed wearing thigh high black boots, panties, and a bra, which was open in the back and she held on with an arm.

O’Day capped off an excellent 2018. She and her Dumblonde bandmate, Shannon Bex, released a new single on July 4 and teased an upcoming album. Plus, the duo reunited with Danity Kane bandmate Dawn Richard to form DK3 and set off on The Universe is Undefeated Tour, which runs through early March. Plus, she appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.