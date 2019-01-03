Barbara Palvin Dons Colorful Bikini & Poses With A Surfboard In New Instagram Video

Model Barbara Palvin is a busy woman, not only working for Victoria’s Secret but also working the cameras for Sports Illustrated. The publication released a new Instagram video of Barbara today, showing her from the 2018 Bahamas shoot. The clip featured the model wearing a multi-colored bikini with an ’80s inspiration. The top was pink and purple, while the bottom was neon green. Barbara grabbed her head and gave sultry looks to the camera, along with playing with her hair and posing with a pink-and-black checkered surfboard. Predictably, fans totally loved the newly released video. Fans urged SI to choose Palvin for the cover this year, while others noted, “Real beauty,” “Absolutely gorgeous!!!!!!” and “in love.”

Meanwhile, Barbara is keeping things rolling on her personal Instagram page by sharing new photos for Victoria’s Secret. The post revealed three different outfits, including black-and-white lingerie bottoms and floral black teddy. Her other newest posts include shots from the Issue Magazine cover story, along with a look back at her V Magazine photoshoot.

Palvin’s boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, also shared a photo of the two attending a game at Kincsem Park, as he noted that “I am not a photographer.” Regardless, he managed to capture some cute couple photos, as Barbara wore very light makeup and Dylan sported a tan hat.

Worth noting is that Barbara has been a model for many years and started at a young age. She reflected on her experiences as a younger model with Luxuo.

“No, I didn’t have any problems. It was easy. My mum was travelling with me everywhere so I wasn’t even alone, even when I went to Japan. She was helping me a lot, even on photo shoots. If there ever was something I didn’t want to do, she’d be there to help me, but that has never really happened.”

Plus, her advice to young models should help anyone interested in breaking into the industry. Of course, there have been many changes within the modeling world since even when Barbara started, with more acceptance of models of all shapes and sizes.