Cardi B Suffers Twerking-Induced Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage During New Zealand Performance

The singer had to rush off stage in the middle of her set to readjust her ensemble.

Many celebrities have been victim of the wardrobe malfunction, and it’s latest target was rapper Cardi B, who the Daily Mail reported recently suffered from a fashion mishap during a performance down under.

Taking the stage on Wednesday, January 2 at the Mount Maunganui Bay Dreams festival in New Zealand, Cardi rocked a bold, shimmering green one piece that showed off her curvaceous backside and featured a small ruffle at her hips to accentuate her waist. She completed her ensemble with fishnet stockings and black heels.

The singer appeared to be enjoying herself on stage during her set indulging the audience in some intense twerking as she performed, at least until halfway through when she rushed off stage.

“Anyways, y’all, I need a little break!” she told the crowd after finishing a song.

“I’ll be right back, I gotta take this wedgie out my a**,” she explained to the audience’s amusement.

Video footage of her performance shoes her at one point leaning forward and placing both hands flat on the ground to support herself while shaking her booty in the air for the crowd. The dance move is believed to be the culprit behind the singer’s uncomfortable wardrobe malfunction, causing her outfit to ride up.

Cardi B twerked so hard at a concert in New Zealand that she had to stop the show after suffering a massive wedgie. We've got the wild video.https://t.co/L3JIYX3H9Q — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) January 3, 2019

Cardi frequently takes part in the suggestive dance move while performing, twerking again the day before her wardrobe malfunction when she took the state on Tuesday, January 1 at Field Day festival in Sydney, Australia.

The “I Like It” singer definitely seemed to enjoy her time in New Zealand, which started with a traditional Maori welcome when she arrived on Wednesday morning. A section of the airport she flew into was screened off for members of the Kai Haka group to perform the haka dance to welcome her to the country, which the Daily Mail reported she watched on “excitedly.”

“Thank you for sharing your culture with me and I hope I can show you some of mine,” Cardi B said following the performance.

And Cardi certainly had a great time taking the stage for her own performance later that day, sharing a number of videos of her festival appearance to her Instagram account.

“I will never forget you!” she captioned one video of the show, which also included a slew of red emoji hearts.

“TAURANGA NEW ZEALAND WAS AMAZING :’) sooo much fun!” she captioned another one.

The rapper has been headlining a number of summer festivals in Australia and New Zealand, starting with Origin Fields in Perth, Australia on New Year’s Eve. She will be performing her next show down under in Nelson, New Zealand on Friday, January 4.