Somehow, neither animal got hurt on the Sugar Bowl sidelines.

A fight broke out at this week’s Sugar Bowl game between the University of Texas and the University of Georgia, but it wasn’t between players and it wasn’t in the stands, but instead, it was between the animal mascots from each school, and it has become the viral video of the week.

CBS News reports that all was fine until UT’s longhorn steer mascot, Bevo, decided to charge Uga, the University of Georgia’s bulldog. Luckily, sports reporter Danny Davis had his phone out and captured the skirmish, or else fans everywhere might have missed it when Bevo decided he needed to take out poor Uga on the side of the field about an hour before the Sugar Bowl kick off.

“It just kind of happened all in the blur, and you see Bevo charge out, and his handlers trying to get him back in, and people scurrying and stuff. When it happens immediately, you kind of turn around and make sure no one is lying on the ground. One of our photographers was sitting there right when it happened.”

The photographer mentioned was Nick Wagner, who luckily only received a few bumps and bruises when he was caught between Bevo and Uga.

Hearing the Big 12 office has fined Bevo for going Horns Down https://t.co/Q9u1NWdw90 — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 2, 2019

Next came the moment that Wagner never expected.

“I heard clamoring in the background. I looked around, and Bevo’s horns were coming right toward me. I was like alright, time for me to go. I could feel distinctly him hitting my back with his horn and then coming around a clocking me in the face.”

The photographer says that he has a scrape on his face and some bruises, but no major harm was done.

“It’s definitely a thought that runs through your head, but you never think it’s going to happen to you. I think we’ll make up for it in the future here.”

Thanks to his quick thinking handler, Uga was unharmed.

The Dallas News reports that PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, denounced the incident, and says that the sidelines of sporting events are no place for live animals.

Today, PETA released a statement saying that it’s no surprise that a “skittish steer” would react badly to seeing another animal on the sidelines in a loud stadium. The organization’s senior VP Lisa Lange says that it’s lucky that neither animal got hurt.