VS Angel Taylor Hill Treats Her 12.2 Million Instagram Fans To Three New Gorgeous Pics

American model Taylor Hill recently took to her Instagram account and shared not one or two but three new beautiful photographs of herself and each one became an instant hit among her fans.

The pictures not only showcased the Victoria’s Secret bombshell’s beauty but also spread very positive vibes and melted many hearts. In the most recent photograph, Taylor is featured wearing a white wig with some yellow feather boa wrapped around her neck. The model accessorized with a pendant and wore a blue-grey dress or top which couldn’t be properly seen because of the boa.

The 22-year-old hottie flashed an ear-to-ear smile and wrote in the caption that she is having a great time. The picture seems to be captured at a theme party as a man dressed up in some kind of a costume can also be seen in the background. Taylor, however, did not specify where the picture is from and what she is up to. One user, however, made a guess that the party seems to be The Great Gatsby-themed. Nonetheless, the picture in question garnered more than 35,000 likes within just 60 minutes of going live.

“Your smile is gorgeous,” one person wrote, adding that although Taylor will probably not see the comment, he wishes to speak his heart out. Another fan wrote that Taylor’s smile is “brighter than all the fireworks display on the NYE.”

In the second and third picture, Taylor is featured wearing the same blue-and-white printed dress with spaghetti straps but she struck two different poses. She let her curly tresses down and accessorized with some gold pendants and gold hoop earrings. Akin to the latest picture, Taylor flashed her signature smile in the other two pics as well which garnered her 90,000 likes on the second pic and 283,000 likes on the third one, respectively.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy new year and, in return, fans filled her comments sections with various compliments. As against many other VS models, Taylor Hill doesn’t post on Instagram on a daily basis. Although she posts photographs every now and then, the frequency is relatively low.

According to an article published by Style Caster, it is imperative for models to maintain an active presence on social media if they want to retain their popularity and niche, particularly on Instagram. The article detailed that popular models like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski make headlines every other day because of their social media activities. The piece quoted Betsy Shrader — an L.A.-based modelling agent — as saying the following.