WWE News: Nominees For NXT Year-End Awards Announced

The WWE just announced that fans that fans can vote for their favorites in each category.

It’s the beginning of 2019, which means it’s time for all kinds of year-end awards. The WWE just announced the nominees for its NXT year-end awards, and the company is calling for fans to vote on who they think should win in each category.

Here’s the list of all of the awards the WWE is offering to NXT performers. There’s a total of nine different categories.

Overall Competitor of the Year

Male Competitor of the Year

Female Competitor of the Year

Tag Team of the Year

Match of the Year

Rivalry of the Year

Breakout Star of the Year

Future Star of NXT

TakeOver of the Year

The full list of nominees and awards is available on WWE’s website.

Looking over the list, there aren’t too many surprises, as most of the wrestlers that fans would expect to see nominated got their spot. For example, in Overall Performer of the Year, names like Tommaso Ciampa, Nikki Cross, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, Velveteen Dream, and plenty of others are nominated.

The best male category features all of the top performers including Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Ricochet, Aleister Black, and so on. Even Andrade “Cien” Almas made the cut even though he got called up to the main roster midway through the year.

For the best female performer, the full list is Nikki Cross, Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, Ember Moon, and Bianca Belair. The only female wrestler who one could argue should be on the list is Lacy Evans, who the WWE just saw as good enough to call up to the main roster.

All of the big-named tag teams got a nomination in NXT. There are the obvious choices like Undisputed ERA, War Raiders, Mustache Mountain, and Heavy Machinery. WWE also included some of the teams who aren’t as pushed like Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and the Street Prophets.

Further reminding fans of how good the NXT shows have been this year, the company nominated 15 different matches for the Match of the Year category, and all of them are deserving of the honor.

To vote, WWE has posted very explicit instructions. First, all voting is to be done on Twitter. Additionally, the company posted some specific rules in order for a vote to count.