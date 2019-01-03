Teresa Giudice Shows Off Extremely Dark Tan, Sending Fans Into A Social Media Frenzy

Teresa Giudice is causing quite a stir on social media with her new tan. According to Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of New Jersey recently turned heads when she decided to hit the beach and show off her new tan.

Earlier today, Bravo TV host Andy Cohen hit the beach for some fun in the sun. While enjoying his day, he reportedly ran into Teresa Giudice so they took advantage of the moment with a photo op. Andy’s photo captured him and Teresa glistening in the sun.

After snapping the photo, Andy shared it via Instagram with the caption, “Stepped on the beach, ran right into Tre, & need you to please caption this pic! I’ll read the best on @radioandysxm Monday Morning.”

It didn’t take long for fans to begin chiming in with an array of mixed reactions. Almost immediately after he posted the beach photo, lots of fans noted how dark Teresa Giudice’s tan is. Now, the reality star is at the center of scrutiny and, needless to say, many of the comments were quite brash and social trolls were relentless in their efforts. One person even compared her to bacon, according to Celebrity Insider.

Check out Andy’s photo with Teresa Giudice:

The latest news follows a string of reports about Teresa Giudice’s striking physique. Since her release from prison, Teresa has turned her focus toward fitness and bodybuilding by transforming her body into mostly lean muscle. In fact, Teresa Giudice has opted to take bodybuilding so seriously she’s embarked on the path of competitive bodybuilding, placing third in her first-ever competition.

Despite the latest criticism Teresa Giudice has faced for her seemingly unusual dark tan, during a previous interview with Us Weekly, she revealed she’s “never felt so confident.” Since Teresa is currently a single parent raising four daughters while managing her career due to her husband Joe Giudice’s incarceration, she’s also admitted bodybuilding helps with stress management.

“I have to keep my mind busy,” she told the publication. Enter bodybuilding. After getting into yoga, “I was looking for the next thing,” she says. “I also wanted to show my daughters that if you put hard work and time into something, you can achieve anything.”

Teresa went on to share personal details about her fitness journey, revealing she’s always had a passion for bodybuilding. “It was something I’ve always wanted to do—for myself,” Teresa told the publication. “I’ve gone to the gym since I could drive. I wanted to see my body transform.”

Now, Teresa Giudice is truly living her dream.