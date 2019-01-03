Hailee Steinfeld Seems To Shade Ex Niall Horan In Instagram Post, Saying She Won’t Date A ‘Narcissist’ Again

It appears as though things didn’t end too well between Hailee Steinfeld and ex-boyfriend Niall Horan.

Earlier today, Steinfeld took to her Instagram stories to share a post about an ex of hers and she didn’t have too many nice things to say. In the post, the Bumblebee actress doesn’t specifically name any names, but many of her fans are putting two and two together and thinking that it may be about her most recent boyfriend, One Direction star Niall Horan.

“New Year’s Resolution: No more dating narcissists,” she wrote while also tagging @juliamichaels account.

In the short rant, Hailee then includes screenshots of Michaels’ post, which defines a narcissist.

“At the beginning stages of a relationship with a narcissist, they will likely be charming and full of affection. This is known as the love bombing stage, and during it, victims can expect gifts, compliments, and their full attention. However, as time goes by, they may notice the narcissist is losing interest, and every gift suddenly has a catch.”

The rest of the screenshots go on to explain all the bad qualities of a narcissist in depth including how they are masters of manipulation. As previously mentioned, Steinfeld does not particularly drop any names but many people on Twitter are convinced that she is talking about Horan.

“Can Hailee Steinfeld please shut up like we get it your relationship with Niall didn’t work out stop trying to make him look bad…keep it classy,” one person tweeted along with screenshots of Steinfeld’s rant.

And this is not the first time that the actress has seemingly shaded her ex. According to J-14, Steinfeld recently shared a photo of a Los Angeles billboard that bears the movie poster for her new film, Bumblebee. Once again, the caption of the post seems to throw shade at Horan, who was in the Los Angeles area at the time that Steinfeld shared the post.

“I bet you think of me when you see this driving down sunset,” the 22-year-old wrote.

As the Inquisitr shared in December, Hailee and Niall called it quits after about 10 months of dating. A source close to the couple shared that Hailee had a lot on her plate with the press for her upcoming film and with her career in music, and things fizzled. The pair never actually confirmed or denied that they were dating, but they were photographed out together on many occasions and Niall also shared a sweet post on Hailee’s birthday, calling her one of his “best friends.”

Hopefully with time, the breakup will come easier for Steinfeld.