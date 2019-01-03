Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Heavily Influencing’ Sisters’ Pregnancy Plans Amid News Of Baby Number 4

As the youngest crew of Kardashian-Jenner babies all prepare for their first birthdays in the first months of 2019, it seems that there may be another set of “Kar-Jenner triplets” on the horizon, especially amid the news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West expecting their fourth child.

A source indicated to E! News that Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner enjoyed all being pregnant around the same time, and that the announcement that the Kardashian-West family is growing yet again has the sisters seriously thinking about their pregnancy timelines.

“Kim having another baby this year is heavily influencing her other sisters and their baby plans,” the source revealed. “They all loved being pregnant at the same time and everyone wants all of the kids to be close in age. Everyone jokes about having another round of ‘triplets’ all the time.”

The three ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner clan welcomed babies within a few months of each other in early 2018, with Kylie and Khloe giving birth to their first children — Stormi Webster and True Thompson, respectively — and Kim welcoming her third child, daughter Chicago West, via surrogate.

The cousins have since become known as the “triplets,” and the family has very much enjoyed their first year of raising the girls together, with Kim previously telling E! News that the experience has made her and her sisters “more connected now.”

Kim and Kanye’s pregnancy news broke earlier today, when it was revealed they would be expecting their fourth child again via surrogate. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it is expected that the family will welcome a baby boy in early May of this year.

And while there have been no other pregnancy announcements from the other mothers of the “triplets,” both Khloe and Kylie have expressed a desire for more children.

“Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but ‘When?’ is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second,” Kylie told her social media followers in October last year. “And I don’t know when I will be, but when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

Khloe has echoed her younger sister’s thoughts, with a source previously saying that she “definitely wants True to have a sibling,” and is keen to the idea of having a big family.

This may be the last chance for all three sisters to be pregnant together, however, as the source confirmed that Kim and Kanye do not plan to have any more children after their fourth.

“This is going to be the last child for them as they do not have any embryo’s left and think four children will complete their family,” the insider revealed. “They both agreed that they wanted all of the kids to be close in age and grow up together.”