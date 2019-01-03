NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Could Be Forced To Retire After 2018-19 Season, Marc Stein Predicts

Has Carmelo Anthony's time in the NBA come to an end?

Carmelo Anthony has gone through lots of ups and downs in the past years, and as of now, he’s facing the toughest challenge in his NBA career. In the recent offseason, Anthony signed with the Houston Rockets with the belief that he could help Chris Paul and James Harden win an NBA championship title. However, the 10-time NBA All-Star proved to be an odd fit in Houston which made the Rocket decide to part ways with him after 10 games.

Since completely removing him from their official rotation, Carmelo Anthony has been linked to numerous NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and even the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, as of now, Anthony is yet to find a new home, and there are growing speculations around the league that the veteran small forward has already played his last game in the NBA.

“I am hoping, just like last January with Philadelphia’s then-rookie Markelle Fultz, that I am actually jinxing myself by predicting doom here and thus helping steer Anthony back onto the floor with some faulty forecasting,” Marc Stein of the New York Times wrote. “The problem is that we’re approaching two full months since Anthony, 34, was exiled by the Houston Rockets after just 10 games together. With scant evidence of interest in the former All-Star scoring machine, Melo fans have to be prepared for the growing possibility that he might really have no way back.”

It’s easy to understand why some people believe that it will be best for Carmelo Anthony to permanently end his NBA career. At 34, Anthony has already shown several signs of slowing down, and his defense has been consistently non-existent. Even Anthony will agree that he’s no longer in his prime.

However, no one can deny the fact that Carmelo Anthony still has lots of gas left in his tank, and that it is too early for him to retire. Despite his failed stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Rockets, Anthony could still be a great addition to a team who needs a reliable scoring option off the bench. One of the possible reasons why Anthony remains in Houston is that the Rockets are still trying to trade him to prevent paying the luxury tax instead of buying out his contract.

Once he becomes an unrestricted free agent, there will surely be NBA teams who are willing to take the risk of adding him to their roster, especially if he’s willing to accept a veteran minimum contract. At this point of his NBA career, Anthony definitely wants to be on a team where he can contend for the NBA championship title.