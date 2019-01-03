Alexis Ren Does A Sexy Dance In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Model Alexis Ren shared several Instagram Stories with her followers, sharing more about her current location in Tulum, Quintana Roo. This included a video showing Alexis doing a sexy dance to music, which was captioned, “I’m so happy here @casamalca.” The Mexican resort boasts beautiful beaches, multiple pools, and tasty restaurants and chic bars. Plus, there’s plenty to do in the area, like scuba diving, heading to the jungle, or going to see the Tulum ruins by boat.

In addition to the Stories, Alexis also posted a series of photos of herself lounging on her hotel bed with a half-eaten apple. She wore a black crop tank and shorts, while she sat with one strap falling down her arm for a couple of the photos. The model wore her hair up in a messy ponytail, and struck several poses including sitting and looking at the apple, as well as laying on her stomach with the fruit by her mouth. The last photo showed Ren on her back, as she outstretched her arms towards the camera while holding the apple in her arms. She captioned the photos, “apple of my eye.”

At the same time, many of her fans focused on thanking Alexis for her recent IGTV, because she opened up to her fans honestly about her year. One person noted, “Igtv video was very insightful. Sometimes people forget you are human with emotions, insecurities, problems and fears just like the rest of us.” Another noted, ” I truly appreciate how much effort and sincerity you have towards wanting to help other females through tough times or just to give girls like me some empowerment. Thank you so much for being you, for having such a good heart. I love you so much and will forever support you.”

Obviously, Ren going out on a limb and baring her heart has had a positive effect on her fans. Others asked, “Do you always travel with a photographer?” while someone simply said, “Ughh Love!!!”

It’ll be interesting to see what else the model has in store during her Mexican getaway. It wasn’t long ago that she shared a Story of herself crossing her fingers that the New Years trip would happen, so it’s nice to know that everything panned out.

Previously, Alexis shared a bikini photo of herself posing in a black-and-white swimsuit, which was later revealed to be from @dippedinbluebikinis. The brand is proud to offer items made in the USA.