Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Call It Quits Yet Again On New Year’s Eve

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have split again, this time on New Year’s Eve, a source revealed to Us Weekly. The couple, who have an 8-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, have been back and forth with their relationship since it began.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night. They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together,” the source revealed.

Ortiz-Magro took the drama to the next level by liking a negative comment on Harley’s Instagram page. In the snap of their daughter, a user commented that Ariana is amazing, but they hope she doesn’t end up like her mother. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star also deleted all pictures of Harley from his Instagram page, and unfollowed her account as well.

Shortly after the birth of their daughter, Ortiz-Magro was accused of cheating after an episode of Jersey Shore aired, and it showed the reality star getting in a hot tub with a friend of one of his roommates. After that episode seemed to fizzle, and the duo reunited, Ortiz-Magro shocked fans by taking to his social media platforms to accuse Jen of cheating, and saving sex tapes to her cell phone that she made with an ex.

“If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year,” he wrote on his Instagram story of the allegations. Harley clapped back on her own Instagram, saying that you can’t turn someone who has a coke addiction into a father. Ortiz-Magro followed that spat up with a public apology to Harley, saying he never meant to hurt her or their family.

In June of last year, Harley physically assaulted and spat on Ortiz-Magro during a taping of Jersey Shore. That altercation was followed up by Harley, 32, allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car, resulting in her arrest.

Just before Christmas, the on-again-off-again couple each took to their Instagram accounts to share a series of cryptic messages alluding to even more drama for the duo.

“Maybe it’s just someone who is in your life to teach you something. Maybe the forever is not the person, but what we gain from them,” Ortiz-Magro shared. Harley, in a separate post, mused that some people are only compatible with the expired version of their partner.