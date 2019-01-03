Kim Kardashian Flaunts Sexy Body In A Sports Bra And Tight Gym Pants

After sending the Internet into a complete frenzy with the news that she and her husband Kanye West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram and treated her 123 million followers to a sexy new picture which immediately sent pulses racing.

In the new picture, which Kim posted to endorse Flat Tummy Co’s shakes, she is featured wearing a low-cut, grey-colored sports bra that allowed her to flaunt her famous curves and her well-toned stomach. Kim paired the bra with matching gym pants, let her hair down.

In terms of her beauty looks, she applied some brown eyeshadow and plenty of mascara to enhance her eyes and wore a nude-shade lip color to sport a pout as she clicked the mirror selfie. In her hand, she carried a shaker bottle which contained the product that she endorsed.

Kim wrote a long caption where she said that she has started drinking Flat Tummy Co’s shakes again as of January 1. She explained that since she wasn’t able to stick to her regular diet and workout plan because of Christmas and the holiday season, the shakes are helping her get back on track.

The post in question amassed more than 405,000 likes and 3,000 comments at the time of writing this article, and while many fans focused on Kim’s good looks and her figure, others criticized her for endorsing unhealthy ways of losing weight.

“Please consider using your position of power for good and promoting a healthy connection to body image. You’re a smart and caring person and you could do so much to help positively influence people who are struggling with their self-image,” one follower commented on the picture, and many users agreed with them.

“It is a promotion that’s why she has to put ad and I am sure she doesn’t use it, lol,” another one said.

“But she does get money and at the end [of the day], that’s one thing she’s good at [doing].”

Other users came for Kim’s support and said that as long as someone uses [protein shakes and other quick-fix weight loss products] correctly and refrain from abusing them, they really aren’t unhealthy. Similarly, another user wrote that “everyone has the choice to diet their own way,” and added that Kim is “not forcing anyone to do anything.”

According to an article by Us Magazine, some companies pay as much as $500,000 to get access to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers and quoted Michael Heller — the CEO of digital-marketing firm Talent Resources — as saying the following.