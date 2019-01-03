Ashley Graham Shows Some Skin In Tiny Bikini For New Instagram Video

Model and body-positive activist Ashely Graham took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show off her famous curves in a new video. In the shot, Graham strolled along a beachside path, holding a beer in one hand and her phone in the other, as she taped a glimpse of her entire body. For the video, which is only shot from the neck down, the Sports Illustrated model wore a black and white striped bikini, presumably from her line of all-inclusive bathing suits.

As she strutted along the paved road, with the gorgeous beach and crashing waves behind her, Graham gave off her signature wiggle, showing off her sexy curves. The bikini top gave her 7.9 million fans a glimpse of her ample cleavage, and she paired the look with a triple-layered set of gold necklaces. The bottoms, which tied around her voluptuous hips, where cut up to the top of her thigh, showing off her thighs and tempting midsection.

Though Graham didn’t specify in the video where she is traveling to on this vacation, she has been sharing several snaps to her Instagram as of late in several different locations. In some recent photos, Graham showed off a small birthday celebration in Ethiopia for her husband, filmmaker Justin Ervin. They partied with some local kids who wore festive birthday hats and topped the party off with some cake.

Graham also shared additional pics of her Ethiopian excursion, which she took with friend and Pretty Big Deal podcast contributor, Rachel Aschalew. They both shared several snaps of themselves in traditional Ethiopian clothing and visited several historical sights and churches.

The Miss Universe host has been keeping herself pretty busy these days. In addition to owning and managing her own swimsuit company, Swim Suits For All, Graham will also star in the upcoming Lifetime series American Beauty Star as the Season 2 host. The show will have several makeup artists compete in various beauty challenges, and the winner will be featured in one of Heart’s top magazines, Cosmopolitan reported.

In an interview with the New York Times, Graham opened up about what it means to be a model in this day and age and how it means being more than just a pretty face. She touched on her side gigs and how being an entrepreneur goes hand-in-hand with being a glamour model.

“You can’t just be a pretty face. You can’t just be a hot body. It’s really about being a businesswoman. It’s about having a voice. It’s about what are you doing to change your world and leave a legacy and a mark for the next generation,” she revealed.