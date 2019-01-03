Texas Police Believe Red Pickup Truck Could Hold Clues In Murder Of 7-Year-Old Girl

Jazmine Barnes was on an early morning coffee run with her mother on Sunday morning in Houston when another vehicle drove up to them and shot into the car, hitting the 7-year-old girl in the head. She was killed instantly by the bullet, leaving her family and the community in shock.

Since the horrific crime, police in Harris County have been scrambling to piece together a myriad of tips that have streamed in, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that none of the tips have proved fruitful enough to catch the culprit, according to a report by CNN. Gonzalez said that the department is thoroughly vetting each tip to ensure the correct person is taken into custody.

“We want to make sure that we get the right person as quickly as possible,” Gonzalez said. In an earlier interview, he said, “We want to make sure we get this violent, heinous killer off our streets.”

So far, police have released a photo of a red truck that is believed to hold clues to the crime, along with a vague description of the suspect believed to have murdered the little girl. Jazmine’s two sisters, who were also in the car at the time of the shooting, have provided police with a description which police hope to release by Thursday.

This red pickup truck may hold clues in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl https://t.co/oDkiUJYsAc pic.twitter.com/R6oCMkZPx5 — CNN (@CNN) January 2, 2019

Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, was taking her three daughters on the coffee run before 7 a.m. to a convenience store. According to Jazmine’s family, they were talking excitedly about preparing Sunday’s dinner when the shooting occurred. They had been looking forward to Washington’s mother visiting later that day.

They were just driving past a nearby Walmart when a man in either a red or maroon pickup truck pulled up next to them and randomly started firing into their car. Police are still trying to identify the make and model of the pickup truck.

After the first shots shattered the driver’s window, the man in the pickup drove in front of their car and continued shooting. Washington dived in front of her eldest daughter, who was sitting in the passenger seat next to her.

“I didn’t provoke him in any kind of way,” Washington said.

The distraught mother believes the attack was racially motivated.

So far, the only description that has been released of the suspect is that he is a “bearded white male in his 40’s.” Federal authorities are examining the shell casings that were discovered at the crime scene.