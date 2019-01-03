Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Relationship Heating Up, Pair Spent NYE Together In Cabo

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt seem to be headed down the right path.

Over the past few months, the pair has been spending a lot of time together and they even made their relationship Instagram official this month. The couple also spent Thanksgiving together and things do not seem to be slowing down any time soon. According to E News, the pair jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over New Years.

Sources share that Katherine’s siblings and her mother, Maria Shriver, also joined the famous pair on the tropical vacation. Additionally, Pratt’s son Jack, whom he shared with ex-wife Anna Faris, was present on the trip. The couple enjoyed a little rest and relaxation and were even photographed kissing a few times. A source close to the couple shares that the whole group hung out together by the pool on New Year’s Day before hitting the beach later, making for a fun-filled getaway.

“Katherine and Chris both spent time swimming and laying out next to each other. Chris seems very close with all of the family and like one of the gang. He was joking around with Katherine’s brothers and having fun. They all shared a lot of laughs and good times.”

And the romantic getaway comes at the heels of the pair finally admitting to their relationship. As the Inquisitr shared last month, the Jurassic Park actor took to his Instagram account to wish Katherine a very happy birthday. Along with a heartfelt caption, the actor shared a series of photos of Katherine with a few of him in there.

A few of the snapshots in the collage show Katherine laughing while one photo shows Pratt giving Schwarzenegger a kiss on the cheek. One other sweet photo shows the couple sporting funny face masks and it’s pretty easy to see that the pair has a great time together.

“Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care,” Pratt wrote in the caption of the image.

The sweet post earned Pratt a ton of attention with over 1.6 million likes in addition to 11,000 comments and it seems as though fans are rooting for their relationship to succeed. As many know, Chris and his ex-wife finalized their divorce last November.

In a statement released to the public that announced their split, the couple said that they still have love for each other and their main focus is co-parenting their only son.

It will certainly be interesting to see what 2019 brings for Katherine and Chris.