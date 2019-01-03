‘Grown-ish’ Season 2 Premieres On Freeform, Network Teams Up With Scholly To Pay Off Student Loans

The much anticipated second season of the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish debuts on Freeform on Wednesday, January 2, and, to celebrate, the network has teamed up with Scholly to help pay off student loans.

Starring Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Grown-ish follows around a close-knit group of friends as they deal with the highs and lows of college life at CalU. This season, the students are sophomores and, even though they think they know everything, they “quickly realize that they’re not as grown as they think,” according to a Freeform press release posted on the Futon Critic website.

“Similar to the first season, [Zoey] goes in with the idea of what school should be, and having gone through the ringer last season, she feels like she should come into sophomore year with a little more control, and that doesn’t always happen for her,” Shahidi told E! News about Season 2 of Grown-ish.

“But what’s fun is that, I think going in having already made her decision about [boyfriend] Luca means that you now get to experience the life stuff of what it’s like to actually be in a relationship with somebody. So, it’s no longer the fun of the chase that we experienced last season, but it’s just what it means when you actually start talking to somebody.”

Andrew Eccles / Freeform

In the first of two brand-new episodes, titled “Better,” Zoey, Ana (Francia Raisa), and Nomi (Emily Arlook) move off campus into a not-so-great apartment and adjust to being roommates. Also, Zoey is super excited to see her beau Luca (Luka Sabbat) again after a summer apart, but their reunion may not live up to her fantasy.

In the second episode, “Nothing Was the Same,” Zoey worries more about her relationship with Luca and tries a little too hard to prove to her friends that their union deserves the hashtag “RelationshipGoals,” and Aaron (Trevor Jackson) chooses the wrong film to screen during his first movie night as Resident Advisor.

Meanwhile, since Freeform is focusing on the value of a college education with Grown-ish, the network has teamed up with the app Scholly, which helps students identify scholarship money, for a cool contest. The two companies will pay off up to $125,000 for current students and graduates with an outstanding loan balance.

“Acknowledging that student loans have crippled a generation of young Americans and are keeping them from achieving their dreams, the program aims to help student loan borrowers pay off debts that may be holding them back from living their best lives,” Freeform stated.

First round entries will be accepted between January 2 and 31 at myscholly.com/grownish, and more details can be found in the video below.

Grown-ish premieres with two back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 2, on Freeform.